How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia Football: Time, TV, Radio, Betting
Kansas and West Virginia are days away from kicking off Big 12 play. Find out when and how to watch these two schools in action this weekend.
Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 20
Time: 5 p.m. CT
Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)
How To Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia On TV
The Big 12 opener between Kansas and West Virginia will be hosted on FS1.
It is the first KU game of the year broadcast on FS1, though the Jayhawks played on FOX in the season opener against Fresno State.
Link: FS1
Kansas vs. West Virginia Football Betting
As of Sept. 16, Kansas enters the contest as a 13.5-point favorite over WVU on FanDuel Sportsbook, the largest spread against a Big 12 opponent since 2010.
The over/under of the contest is 54.5 points, while KU's moneyline is -480 and WVU's is +360.
How To Listen To Kansas vs. West Virginia on the Radio
Fans can listen to Brian Hanni broadcast the game on the radio, with coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. CT.
Link: Jayhawk Radio Network
Kansas vs. West Virginia 2025 Preview
Both teams will obviously be looking to start conference play with a win, but Kansas enters in a stronger position.
The Jayhawks are coming off a bye week, refreshed after their loss to Missouri in the renewed Border Showdown, while West Virginia is riding high from an overtime victory against rival Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl.
KU opens Big 12 play with back-to-back home games, and this matchup with WVU is considered one of the more favorable on the schedule. The Jayhawks enter as nearly two-touchdown favorites, with quarterback Jalon Daniels expected to lead the way against a Mountaineer squad that has showed promise but also struggled in a bad road loss to Ohio.
WVU is rolling with redshirt junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol and turned to Tye Edwards following the season-ending injury to star running back Jahiem White.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez is back for a second stint in Morgantown and still deploys his trademark power spread offense, but he simply doesn’t have the personnel to run it at the same level as he did two decades ago.
Lance Leipold's group will be expected to go into Lawrence and take care of business to move to 1-0 in league play.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.