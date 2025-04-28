Former Big Ten Defensive Lineman Commits to Kansas
Saturday just kept on getting better for Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawk football program.
Seniors Devin Neal (New Orleans Saints) and Bryce Cabeldue (Seattle Seahawks) were both taken in the sixth round of the NFL Draft and former Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Alex Bray committed to Kansas.
In 13 games as a sophomore last year at Illinois, Bray logged 20 tackles and six quarterback pressures in a limited role. The former three-star recruit entered the spring transfer portal last week and remains in a power four conference after picking Kansas. Generally speaking, the Big Ten is a better overall conference than the Big 12, so Bray could very take advantage of the "easier" competition.
Bray showed flashes of potential each of his first two years at Illinois, but the Missouri native has a long way to go to establish himself as a starter, even for a Jayhawks defense that struggled at times last season.
Overall, this is a good signing by Leipold and his staff. Unfortunately, Kansas doesn't play Illinois this year after playing the Illini each of the last two seasons, so any hopes of seeing Bray stick it to his old team in the regular season are out the window.
But Leipold added to the mix for next season. The Jayhawk defensive front rotation is starting to build.