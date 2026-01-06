Kansas Football Replenishes Its Depleted LB Corps With Transfer Additions

The Kansas football program lost a number of talented, experienced players to the transfer portal this offseason, but no position group was hit harder than the linebacker room.



In addition to losing standout Bangally Kamara to graduation, the remaining five scholarship linebackers on the roster entered the portal. That group included Trey Lathan, the team's leading tackler in 2025, high-upside prospect Jon Jon Kamara, Joseph Sipp Jr., Logan Brantley, and Jacorey Stewart.

Fortunately, head coach Lance Leipold has wasted little time replenishing the linebacking core since the portal opened last week. Kansas has already added three transfers at the position, including a pair of commitments on Monday.

Jaron Willis (South Carolina)

Willis became the latest linebacker to commit to KU out of the transfer portal. A former 4-star recruit out of high school, Willis was once viewed as a potential NFL prospect.



He began his career at Ole Miss before transferring to South Carolina in 2023, where he spent three seasons. Across his tenure with the Gamecocks, Willis totaled nine tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown while appearing in 20 games, primarily in a reserve role.

Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) rolls out against South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Jaron Willis (14) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

While he was unable to carve out a consistent role in the SEC, he should have a much better opportunity to nab playing time with the Jayhawks. Willis is a hybrid linebacker with a defensive back background and could fit into the HAWK position that Kansas often uses for versatile defenders.

Quincy Davis (New Mexico State)

Davis, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker, spent two seasons at New Mexico State before entering the transfer portal. He recorded 61 total tackles across those two years and established himself as a reliable open-field tackler.



Davis will have two years of eligibility remaining and could serve as a replacement up the middle following the departures of Lathan and Sipp Jr.

While he is not rated as highly as Willis on most transfer rankings, Davis will have an opportunity to earn snaps with the Jayhawks. According to Pro Football Focus, he averaged roughly 26 snaps per game for the Aggies this past season.

Previous Portal Addition: Landyn Watson (Kentucky)

Although he committed earlier in the week, Watson is another linebacker addition who should provide a boost for Kansas. The sixth-year senior has spent time at TCU, Marshall, and most recently Kentucky in the SEC.

Vanderbilt running back AJ Newberry (23) is stopped by Kentucky linebacker Landyn Watson (9) during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the linebacker room essentially being rebuilt from the ground up, all three additions will be competing for roles.



However, this does not mean Leipold and his coaching staff are finished in the portal. There is still significant work to be done on the roster if KU wants to be competitive in the Big 12 next season.