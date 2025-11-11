Why a Loss to Iowa State Could Mean the End of the Lance Leipold Era
Lance Leipold inherited a mess when he took over the Kansas football program back in 2021. Let's face it, the Jayhawks stunk.
Kansas hadn't qualified for a bowl game or finished .500 in conference play or overall since 2008. No matter who Kansas brought in or who they recruited, it just wasn't working.
And even though Leipold's KU tenure didn't start great, one thing was noticeable: the former Division III football coach who won six National Championships at Wisconsin-Whitewater was making immediate progress. After going 2-10 overall and 1-8 in Big 12 Play in year one, Leipold led the Jayhawks to six wins, including three victories in Big 12 play, and a Bowl Game the following year.
And then in year three in 2023, Leipold led Kansas to heights no one imagined. KU won nine games, finished above .500 in conference play (5-4), and won a bowl game.
But since then, Kansas has hit a major roadblock. KU finished with just five wins and failed to qualify for a bowl game last year. Granted, the Jayhawks were without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels for most of the season, but still, most thought KU would at least qualify for a bowl game again. But that didn't happen.
And after winning its first two games and three of its first four this season, expectations were starting to grow again in Lawrence. But those expectations slowly evaporated since KU has lost three of its last four games.
With 13th-ranked Utah on the schedule to close out the season, KU's best shot at getting to six wins is by beating Iowa State next Saturday after the bye. I'm not saying KU isn't capable of upsetting Utah, but it's much more likely the Jayhawks beat the Cyclones than the Utes.
Yes, Kansas has to go to Ames, but they have been scuffling as of late. ISU has lost four of its last five, and look nothing like the team that started the season 5-0.
But what if Kansas doesn't win another game this year and finishes below .500 and misses out on a bowl game for the second straight year? Is Leipold out?
There's a decent chance he is. After all, this is a results-oriented business, and Leipold hasn't been getting the job done. And he can't say it's because he didn't have the quarterback of his choice. Daniels has played in every game this year.
And it's not like Leipold doesn't have the finances, resources, or facilities to compete with the rest of the Big 12 at Kansas. So, if KU loses its final two games, don't be surprised if KU moves on from Leipold.