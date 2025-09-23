Kansas Coach Lance Leipold Reacts to Dominant Win Over West Virginia
Kansas opened Big 12 play with a statement on Saturday night, rolling past West Virginia 41-10 behind big plays on offense, defense, and special teams.
Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes, including a 41-yarder to Levi Wentz on the Jayhawks’ opening drive.
He later found Boden Groen for a seven-yard score in the third quarter and connected with Leshon Williams for a 39-yard touchdown.
Williams led the way with 129 rushing yards on 19 carries, including a 62-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game well out of reach
Kansas finished with 242 rushing yards, with Daniels adding 69 on scrambles. Elusive all game long, he was never sacked by a Mountaineers defense that entered the night ranked fourth in the nation at getting to the quarterback.
“I was pleased with the protection of our line,” Leipold said. “Jalon did a great job escaping some pressures as well. That was an impressive defense as we watched on film, especially up front. Really proud of the way our group has come together.”
But the game’s biggest momentum swing was right after halftime when Henderson returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown to make it 27-3.
Kansas also got two long field goals from Laith Marjan, including a 44 yarder as the time expired in the first half.
“Emanuel’s kick return was definitely a huge turning point in the game,” Leipold said. “Put that with the field goal right before the half, I think it really kind of made a statement there for us.”
Kansas’ defense responded in a big way after surrendering 42 points to Missouri just last game. The Jayhawks held West Virginia to just 227 yards through three quarters, forced the game’s only two turnovers, and set the tone with their physicality, something Leipold said was a clear point of emphasis.
“I thought we were extremely physical,” Leipold said. “I thought we tackled well. That really was an indication of our opportunity to take control of the game.”
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was limited to 126 passing yards with an interception. In fact, the Mountaineers’ only touchdown came on a 13 yard run by backup Jaylen Henderson late in the fourth quarter.
With the win, Kansas improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big 12. Now the Jayhawks will stay home to face Cincinnati next Saturday, a Bearcats team coming off a 70-point outburst in their last game.