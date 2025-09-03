Kansas and the College Football Playoff: Do the Jayhawks Really Have a Chance?
Although the Kansas Jayhawks have not faced a true opponent to test them, there’s no doubt they’ve looked good throughout their first couple of weeks. Jalon Daniels has shown his true ability under center, and D.K. McDonald and Jim Zebrowski have done phenomenal jobs with their players and systems.
There’s only been one week of college football, but College Football Report released the chances to make the College Football Playoffs, according to ESPN FPI. At the top of the list, you had the powerhouses of college football, but in the middle of the list were the Kansas Jayhawks.
It’s been a long, hard road for the Kansas Jayhawks on the gridiron. However, it’s a new era under Lance Leipold, and the Jayhawks are showing some true potential. According to the post, the Jayhawks have a 12.8% chance to make the College Football Playoffs. They rank No. 30 on the list.
The Jayhawks are ahead of a few conference opponents but trail some of the recent newcomers. Sitting behind the Jayhawks are Arizona (1.3%), UCF (1.5%), Baylor (2.9%), Kansas State (3.7%), Texas Tech (5.3%), and Arizona State (9.4%).
Ahead of the Jayhawks were Utah (22.5%), BYU (24.3%), and TCU (26.6%).
Sitting just a few spots ahead of the Jayhawks is an opponent that could determine the rest of their season. That team is the Missouri Tigers, who have a 17.9% chance to make the playoffs.
This Saturday, the Border War is returning as the Kansas Jayhawks are making their trip to Columbia to face off against the Missouri Tigers. Even though it is only week two, this is a pivotal point for this Jayhawks football team, as it won’t get any easier down the road.
Kansas fans, athletes, and coaches know how substantial this game is and how much it means to the state of Kansas.
Later in the year, the Jayhawks will face some tough teams in Utah, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Kansas State.
For now, the Jayhawks are doing the right thing by taking it game by game. It’s clear the Jayhawks used Fresno St and Wagner to figure out what works and what doesn’t with this revamped Jayhawk team.
It’s always nice to see the Jayhawks have a chance to make the College Football Playoffs. It’s been a long time since that’s even been considered.
This Jayhawks team has a chance to be special, but this season is truly just getting started.