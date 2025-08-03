Kansas Football 2025 Opponent Preview: Missouri Tigers
Believe it or not, the 2025 Kansas Jayhawks football season is set to kick off in less than three weeks.
We just completed our preview of Fresno State for the Week 0 opener and will skip Wagner so we can squeeze in all FBS opponents on the schedule.
Next up on the list of breakdowns is Missouri for the highly anticipated renewal of the Border Showdown. What should KU fans expect from Eli Drinkwitz’s squad?
Missouri Offense
The Tigers will look much different than a year ago on the offensive side of the ball. They are running with transfer additions at several skill positions, including quarterback, running back, and some parts of the offensive line.
Former Penn State signal-caller Beau Pribula is expected to take snaps under center for Mizzou. He played sparingly in Happy Valley, primarily being featured in rushing packages.
Across two years, Pribula ran for 571 yards and 10 touchdowns while tallying just 424 yards through the air. He'll need to prove himself more as a passer, but the Tigers' rushing attack will give DK McDonald's unit plenty to scheme for.
ULM transfer Ahmad Hardy is the prized transfer addition out of the backfield. As a freshman in the Sun Belt, Hardy tallied a conference-high 1,351 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 237 carries.
Mizzou does lose Armand Membou on the offensive line after he was selected No. 7 overall in the NFL Draft. Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice and Wake Forest transfer Keagen Trost will look to make up for what the Tigers lost in the trenches.
The plan is for Hardy's dominance to open up more opportunities in the deep passing game. The continued development of returning wideouts Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning in 2025 is crucial.
Even with the losses of Luther Burden or Theo Wease, Mizzou should have one of the better offenses in the SEC this year.
Missouri Defense
After sack and TFL leader Johnny Walker Jr. moved on to the NFL, it seemed Drinkwitz would lose a significant amount of production on defense — but that will not be the case.
The addition of Damon Wilson II from Georgia stands as one of the most heralded defensive moves of the offseason. 247 Sports rated him the No. 3 overall transfer and the No. 1 edge rusher of the current cycle, making him a game-wrecking force that Kansas will have trouble containing.
Defensive lineman Nate Johnson from Appalachian State is also expected to make a major impact.
The secondary may not be as strong as the front four, but the safety room is elite. Jalen Catalon, who recorded five interceptions and 96 tackles at UNLV last season, is set to join tackle machines Marvin Burks and Daylan Carnell.
Final Verdict
Not only is Mizzou one of the two or three best teams KU will face on its schedule, but it will unquestionably be the most intense opposing atmosphere the Jayhawks play in all season — and potentially in the entire Leipold era.
This will be the first test for the team to prove whether it is a true contender in the Big 12. Needless to say, a victory would be monumental for the program, but it won't come easily by any means.