ESPN's Top College Football Nonconference Games: Kansas Makes the List
ESPN’s Chris Low recently revealed a slate of major nonconference matchups to watch during the 2025 season.
The Kansas Jayhawks, aiming to rebound from a 5-7 campaign last year, earned a spot on the list.
It comes as no surprise which non-league contest was highlighted for Lance Leipold’s group — the long-awaited return of the Border Showdown on Sept. 6.
ESPN's Top 12 'Must-See' Nonconference Games in 2025
Auburn at Baylor (Aug. 29)
Utah at UCLA (Aug. 30)
Texas at Ohio State (Aug. 30)
LSU at Clemson (Aug. 30)
Alabama at Florida State (Aug. 30)
Notre Dame at Miami (Aug. 31)
Michigan at Oklahoma (Sept. 6)
Kansas at Missouri (Sept. 6)
Texas A&M at Notre Dame (Sept. 13)
Florida at Miami (Sept. 20)
USC at Notre Dame (Oct. 18)
Clemson at South Carolina (Nov. 29)
Kansas vs. Missouri was one of three Big 12 contests (Auburn vs. Baylor and Utah vs. UCLA) to receive a mention on Low's ranking.
Following a 14-year hiatus, arguably the most heated rivalry in the Midwest is making a return on the gridiron.
It’ll be the first time the Tigers host the Jayhawks in Columbia in nearly 20 years. The past five editions of the Border Showdown were played in Kansas City.
Kansas will make its way to a sold-out Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium for its third and final nonconference game, following home tilts against Fresno State and Wagner, respectively.
All in all, it is a welcome sight to see ESPN acknowledge the significance of the Border Showdown.