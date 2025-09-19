KANSAS

Kansas Football: 3 Key Position Battles for West Virginia Matchup

Kansas football will prepare for West Virginia with three key position battles that could decide the outcome of the Big 12 opener.

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Tommy Dunn Jr. (92) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks may be two-touchdown favorites over West Virginia going into each school's Big 12 opener, but it is very possible that this ends up being a tightly contested matchup.

The Mountaineers were competitive last week against a solid Pittsburgh team and came out on top in overtime. This certainly gave WVU a better outlook than it had a week prior, when the team lost to Ohio.

Lance Leipold's squad must dominate these three position battles in order to leave David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium victorious on Saturday.

Three Key Position Battles in Kansas vs. West Virginia

Position Battle 3: Kansas Wide Receivers vs. West Virginia Secondary

While the defense has not been perfect for WVU, the secondary has been respectable, picking off Eli Holstein once last week and limiting opponents to 620 passing yards through three games.

They are led by safeties Fred Perry and Kekoura Tarnue, along with cornerback Darrian Lewis, who has two interceptions so far.

The play of Kansas' wide receivers will be crucial in this game. Emmanuel Henderson Jr. is coming off a rough outing vs. Mizzou where he struggled to get open and had a costly third-down drop in the fourth quarter, which ultimately sealed the loss to Missouri.

He and Cam Pickett, who is still working through an injury, will be vital components in the recipe for a Jayhawk victory.

Jalon Daniels
Position Battle 2: Kansas QB Jalon Daniels vs. WVU QB Nicco Marchiol

Jalon Daniels is the more talented and dynamic signal-caller, and the quarterback position is arguably KU's biggest edge in this game.

The question is whether junior southpaw Nicco Marchiol can limit mistakes and manage the game effectively. He was solid last week, throwing for 192 yards and a touchdown without any turnovers.

However, he now faces a stronger defensive line and secondary. Kansas does not need Daniels to be perfect this time around, but if Marchiol plays smart and avoids turnovers, the Mountaineers could stay in striking distance.

Position Battle 1: Kansas Offensive Line vs. WVU Defensive Line

The KU offensive line has done a decent job in pass protection so far, but it has struggled to create running lanes for the tailbacks.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams were nonfactors last week, as was the rushing attack overall. When the Jayhawks are not running the ball effectively, Daniels becomes less dangerous with his arm, and the offense loses opportunities to hit big plays on early downs.

WVU is getting UTSA transfer Jimmori Robinson back this week for his season debut, and its defensive line has shown flashes early on. The Mountaineers recorded six sacks against Pitt and held the Panthers to 46 rushing yards on 34 attempts.

KU's interior linemen will need to step up to get Hishaw and Williams going again. That could very well be the deciding factor of this week's contest.

