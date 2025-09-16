Kansas vs. West Virginia: Jayhawks' Rushing Attack Needs To Come Alive
Fans knew going into the Border Showdown that Kansas might be dominated in some aspects of the game. While the Jayhawks remained competitive in certain areas, there was a clear talent gap in others.
Perhaps the most notable and concerning part of the game was KU’s inability to run the ball. The Jayhawks finished with just 31 rushing yards on 19 carries, an unfamiliar stat for a program that ranked top 20 nationally in rushing yards over the past two seasons.
Although the ground game was expected to take a step back once Devin Neal graduated, the running back room has taken a steep drop-off since the program’s all-time leading rusher left.
Daniel Hishaw Jr., who had sat behind Neal for several years, has finally received his opportunity to become the starter, but he hasn’t made the most of it.
Across three contests, Hishaw has rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown. While that isn’t terrible considering this one game altered his averages, he simply hasn’t looked like the tackle-breaking machine he once was as Neal’s backup.
Perhaps he is more effective in a limited role, which could mean more snaps for Leshon Williams moving forward.
The Iowa transfer showed potential in his Jayhawk debut, rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown on just six carries. However, he missed the following game against Wagner due to an injury.
Williams returned against Missouri and was held up for -5 yards on three rushing attempts. Hopefully, his injury doesn't linger and he is back to full health with the bye week.
This season, those two players remain the only realistic options at halfback. Johnny Thompson Jr. and Harry Stewart III are simply not ready to be called upon yet, so it is vital that KU’s two-headed monster in the backfield gets going.
This is especially important since the coaching staff has been cautious about putting Jalon Daniels in designed run situations given his extensive injury history.
If the offensive line does not produce more open run gaps and the run game continues producing small gains early downs, defenses will sell out on the pass and limit Daniels' ability to make things happen with his legs.
And in the upcoming matchup against West Virginia, Rich Rodriguez will try to use his power spread offense to run the ball constantly and control the time of possession.
One bad game on the ground isn’t the end of the world, but if this becomes a trend, it could be a significant issue for the Jayhawks down the stretch.