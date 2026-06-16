Kansas Football Adds Talented LB JaMarquis Hudson to Growing 2027 Class

This weekend, the Kansas football coaching staff landed a pledge from one of the most talented prospects in the state of Texas in linebacker JaMarquis Hudson following his official visit to Lawrence.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound outside linebacker from Port Arthur, Texas, announced his decision on social media – choosing the Jayhawks over a group of finalists which included Houston, Texas Tech, Kentucky, and Purdue. He also had offers from Florida State, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and others.

As a junior at Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Hudson racked up 105 tackles (17 for loss), 12 sacks, and four interceptions – one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Hudson is rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 32 linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports. He is also ranked as the No. 57 player in the state of Texas.

His commitment brings KU’s 2027 class to a total of 16, and he is now the second highest rated of the bunch behind only four-star tight end Mason Oglesby. Hudson is the eighth high school recruit to commit to Kansas since the beginning of June, giving the Jayhawks the No. 38 class in the country and No. 6 in the Big 12.

The Kansas football coaching staff continues to see a lot of success when bringing in recruits for an official visit. That’s a positive sign that KU’s commitment to improving their facilities these past few years is paying dividends on the recruiting trail, which should make the Jayhawks a more consistent competitor in the Big 12 moving forward.