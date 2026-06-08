Kansas Football Lands 6 Commitments as Jayhawks’ 2027 Class Ramps Up

The Kansas football coaching staff capped off a prosperous weekend of official visits by securing six commitments from high school recruits from across the country following their trip to Lawrence.

The Jayhawks’ 2027 class – which holds a total of 15 committed prospects – is now ranked No. 5 in the Big 12 and No. 34 in the country, according to 247Sports.

The class gives head coach Lance Leipold and his coaching staff some impressive, foundational talent heading into next season, and it’s a class that should continue to grow if the staff can continue their hot streak on the recruiting trail.

Here’s a look at the newest additions to KU’s 2027 class.

Maliek Brown (WR)

Brown is an athletic, 6-foot-3 wideout from Tyler, Texas, who should create some fun options for the Kansas offense once he adjusts to the college game. Brown is rated as a three-star recruit and chose KU over offers from Kansas State, Baylor, Texas Tech, and others.

Nazir Pitchford (CB)

The 6-foot-1 defensive back from Palmetto, Florida, chose KU after recently decommitting from in-state rival Kansas State. He also held offers from Louisville, Pittsburgh, and others. 247Sports rates him as a three-star prospect and a top-100 player in the state of Florida. He is the first cornerback to commit to KU in the 2027 class.

Clarence Johnson Jr. (DE)

The biggest commitment of the weekend came from four-star defensive end Clarence Johnson (C.J.) Jr. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher from Saint Paul, Minnesota, chose KU over offers from Kansas State, Missouri, Auburn, Miami (FL), and others. He is now the highest rated recruit of KU’s 2027 class alongside four-star tight end Mason Oglesby.

Elliott Neff (LB)

Neff became the fourth player to commit to KU this weekend during his visit. The 6-foot-3 linebacker from Middleville, Michigan, chose Kansas over offers from Penn State, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, and others. He is currently an unranked prospect, according to 247Sports.

Tavares Powell (WR)

Powell is a 6-foot speedster from Bradenton, Florida, who is now the third wide receiver committed to KU in the 2027 class. He chose the Jayhawks over a list of schools which includes Wisconsin, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and several others. 247Sports has him rated as a three-star recruit.

Quentin Dorsey (DL)

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 240 pounds, Dorsey gives the Jayhawks some much needed depth along the defensive line. The three-star lineman is rated as the No. 7 player in Colorado and chose KU over offers from Iowa State, Oregon State, and others.