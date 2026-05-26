Kansas Football Adds to 2027 Class with Commitment from OL Nick Vecrumba

The 2027 Kansas football recruiting class has gained yet another addition in recent days as offensive lineman Nick Vecrumba pledged his talents to head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas coaching staff on Monday following a trip to Lawrence this past weekend.

Vecrumba is rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 21 player in Indiana, according to On3.com. He was recruited by Kansas offensive line coach Darryl Agpalsa and chose KU over offers from Louisville, Kansas State, Wake Forest, and others.

“Kansas just feels like home, I love all the coaches, the town and the new field and facilities are really nice,” Vecrumba said. “It just feels right, so why wait any longer? “I love the relationships I have with the coaches. They’ve put a lot of time into me. They’ve flown out to see me multiple times. They call me a lot. I think I look good in blue and it’s somewhere they play great football.”

Standing at 6-foot-5, weighing 285 pounds, Vecumbra plays left tackle for Brownsburg High School in Brownsburg, Indiana. He’s been a pivotal player for a team that has captured back-to-back 6A state championships in 2024 and 2025.

He was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State team and voted a First Team All-Conference selection in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference for his outstanding play during the 2025 season.

His commitment now brings the 2027 KU class to a total of seven after the Jayhawks recently landed four-star tight end Mason Oglesby and three-star safety Braiden Graves. The class is currently ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 and No. 41 in the country.