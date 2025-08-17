Kansas Football Betting Odds Shift Ahead of Opener vs. Fresno State
Excitement is building in Lawrence as the Kansas Jayhawks prepare for their first game in the newly renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
The opener against Fresno State on Aug. 23 is one of the most anticipated Week 0 matchups of the early-season slate.
KU will enter the contest as a clear favorite, but there has been a small adjustment in the betting markets leading up to kickoff. FanDuel and BetMGM now list the Jayhawks as 12.5-point favorites, which is down from the initial line of 13.5 points.
New Kansas Football Betting Odds: 12.5-Point Favorites
The Jayhawks were even favored by two full touchdowns at one point, meaning expectations have shifted in recent days.
Part of the movement could be attributed to big-name bettors choosing Fresno State to cover in early wagers. But another factor might be KU’s recent injury updates provided by head coach Lance Leipold.
This week, Leipold mentioned that All-Big 12 defensive end Dean Miller is questionable for the opener. Miller, who totaled 6.0 sacks and 10 tackles for loss a season ago, would be a significant loss for the defense if he were to stay sidelined.
More players in the trenches dealing with injuries are Gage Keys and Blake Herold, two defensive linemen who should play critical roles in stopping the run.
Leipold also noted that Columbia wide receiver transfer Bryson Canty has not been practicing consistently, though that is not as significant an issue given KU's extensive wide receiver depth.
Despite entering the game with the superior roster, these injury updates have created uncertainty for Kansas ahead of the meeting.
Coming off a 5-7 campaign, Leipold and Co. need to open the year strong in front of their home crowd in the new Booth.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels will lead the Jayhawks in his final collegiate season, so expectations remain high for an offense that has been explosive at its best.
On the other side, Fresno State is beginning a new era after hiring former North Dakota State coach Matt Entz to lead the program for years to come.
The Bulldogs struggled by their standards with a 6-7 record last season, and they will look to turn things around with a fresh approach.
They will be led in Week 0 by Rice transfer quarterback E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame signal caller Kurt Warner.
The betting odds might continue to shift leading up to the matchup, but a trend toward Fresno State might not be a great sign for the Jayhawks.