Kansas Football Caps Off Active Week in Transfer Portal

The Kansas football coaching staff made their presence felt on the recruiting trail this past week during the first week of the open transfer portal window in college football.

They added a group of impact players right out of the gate and followed that up with the addition of a highly sought-after defensive lineman and potentially the Jayhawks’ new No. 1 wide receiver for next season.

Since then, KU has received commitments from several additional transfers who will help shape the 2026 roster. Here’s a look at some of the new faces that will be joining the Kansas Jayhawks.

Roman Pearson

6-foot-2 safety Roman Pearson is headed to KU after transferring from Ball State. In his one season for the Cardinals this past year, he had 27 tackles (21 solo, six assisted), five pass break-ups, and one interception. He’s rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 139 safety available in the transfer portal, according to On3.com.

Trezelle Jenkins

Trezelle Jenkins announced his commitment to KU on Thursday after transferring from Division II Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan where he started four games this past season. The 6-foot-6, 326-pound guard is rated No. 131 at his position in the portal this offseason and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Daveon Crouch

Daveon “Bam” Crouch is a 6-foot-1 linebacker who comes to KU from Boston College where he spent four seasons and was named a team captain ahead of the 2025 season. He played in just four games this year due to injury but was able to rack up 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception. In 2024, he started all 13 games and finished the season with 77 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.



He is rated as the No. 124 linebacker available and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman

Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman is rated as a three-star transfer and the No. 138 cornerback in the portal. He heads to Lawrence after two seasons at Iowa State where he appeared in five games during the 2025 season as a redshirt freshman, gathering nine tackles before suffering a season-ending injury. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Corey Gordon

6-foot-1 safety Corey Gordon is headed to KU after one season in Louisville where he had 53 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two pass breakups. Before Louisville, Gordon played three seasons at Baylor where he led the Bears in interceptions during the 2024 season. He’s rated as the No. 132 safety prospect in the portal and has one year of eligibility remaining.

For more information about KU’s recent commitments, visit On3.com.