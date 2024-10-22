Kansas Football Star Devin Neal Named Semifinalist for Prestigious National Award
Kansas football senior running back Devin Neal has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the prestigious eighth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, per Kansas Athletics.
Neal, already on the watch list as of September 26, has now advanced to the semifinal round in recognition of his exceptional leadership both on and off the field.
The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, sponsored by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, is unique in its emphasis on leadership, honoring players who demonstrate not just excellence in the game, but a strong commitment to being a role model—qualities synonymous with Jason Witten himself.
During his 16-year NFL career, Witten became one of the sport's most revered tight ends and a widely respected leader.
Neal’s semifinalist nod makes him the third Jayhawk to earn this distinction, following in the footsteps of former Kansas players Bryce Torneden (2019) and Joe Dineen Jr. (2018).
The senior running back is just 73 rushing yards away from breaking June Henley’s all-time school rushing record of 3,841 yards, set from 1993 to 1996.
Additionally, Neal is tied with Henley for the career total touchdowns record at 43 (40 rushing, 3 receiving) and is only one rushing touchdown shy of breaking Henley’s rushing touchdown record of 41.