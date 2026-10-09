Kansas Football Fans Erupt After Jalon Daniels' First NFL Win
In this story:
Kansas football fans haven’t had a lot to be excited about thus far this season. The Jayhawks have suffered tough losses to rival Missouri and to Arizona State in London and now sit at 2-2 with long odds of reaching a bowl game.
But if there’s one thing that does have KU football fans excited, it’s the inspiring story of former quarterback Jalon Daniels.
After failing to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft following six years in Lawrence, Daniels was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent this summer. He then (incredibly) worked his way up to becoming the backup to starter Baker Mayfield thanks to a series of impressive performances during the preseason.
When Mayfield went down with an injury a couple of weeks ago, Daniels answered the call and made history in the process by becoming the first undrafted rookie quarterback to start a game in Bucs history. He also became the first undrafted rookie quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to start a game this early in the season.
While Daniels had an okay showing in his first game as a starter, he made the most of his next opportunity by leading the Bucs to a major upset win on the road over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night by a final score of 24-16 inside AT&T Stadium.
Daniels finished the game 19-of-25 passing for 189 yards and one touchdown. He also had seven carries for 23 yards.
After the game, KU fans took to social media to share their excitement for Daniels’ first win at the NFL level.
That kind of love and support comes from all the love and loyalty that Daniels showed over the years wearing the crimson and blue. He’s always been a great representative of KU football, on and off the field – and never hidden his pride of being a Jayhawk.
Now, it’s KU fans who are the ones showing pride for a player (and a person) who has always been so easy to root for. Expect that support to continue from the Jayhawk faithful for every step of Daniels’ journey in the NFL.
Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A Topeka native and lifelong Jayhawk, Dillon Davis was born into the fandom during a Kansas basketball NCAA Tournament run in the early ‘90s. Since graduating from the University of Kansas in 2014, he has channeled that passion into sportswriting, contributing thousands of stories to the KU beat since 2018. Following tenures at Armchair Media and Fansided, Dillon joined Kansas on SI in May 2025 to bring his unique storytelling and deep-rooted perspective to Jayhawk fans across the country. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow dillondavis3