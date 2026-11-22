Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with foot and thumb injuries heading into Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, causing him to miss practice earlier in the week.

However, the Buccaneers' starting quarterback return to practice on Thursday, and it appears he's going to play in this crucial NFC battle. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that Mayfield was trending in the right direction to get the start on Sunday.

Bowles: Baker Mayfield (foot, right thumb) trending in right direction to play Week 11. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Mayfield is dealing with a plantar fascia injury ahead of Week 11, but he remains on track to play against Detroit. Mayfield's presence is a clear boost to the Tampa Bay offense, even though the former No. 1 overall pick hasn't played his best football in the 2026 season.

The betting odds for this game have reflected Mayfield's importance to the Bucs, and they have jumped all around with the star quarterback banged up. It was initially reported that Mayfield would miss Week 11, which led to the opening odds for this game being set way out from where the line has now settled on Sunday.

Tampa Bay has opened up as a 5.5-point underdog at DraftKings against the Lions and was set at +195 to pick up a road win. The Bucs then shifted to 6.5-point underdogs on Tuesday and have continued to move to seven-point underdogs on Thursday.

Now, oddsmakers have the Bucs set as just 3.5-point road underdogs in Detroit, and the team is +168 to win this matchup. That's a sign that Mayfield will play, showing that he's worth more than a field goal compared to backup Jalon Daniels.

Tampa Bay is 1-2 with Daniels in the lineup this season and 2-4 in the six games that Mayfield has played in.

The former No. 1 overall pick has completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 922 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in his six games.

It's expected that Mayfield will be Tampa Bay's starter when Sunday's matchup with the Lions kicks off, but he is still questionable for this game on the latest injury report.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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