Thanksgiving Week is officially upon us!

Yes, Week 11 of the 2026 season still has one more game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders, but the shift from that game into Week 12 is really faster than ever before.

There is a game on Thanksgiving Eve (Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams), three games on Thanksgiving Day and a Black Friday Game (Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers). So, if you're going to find value in the futures market this week, Monday and Tuesday are the days to do it.

So, who moved up and down in the power rankings this week?

Sunday night's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings was easily the game with the biggest impact on the playoff picture, and Brock Purdy and Co. proved why they've been the No. 1 squad in my rankings for several weeks with a 35-10 win.

That game had a huge impact in the NFC, but across the league there were contenders making moves:

The Detroit Lions won a sixth game in a row.

Chicago, Denver, Kansas City and Buffalo all continued their winning streaks.

The Carolina Panthers now have a two-game lead in the NFC South.

The New York Giants pulled off the upset of the week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittsburgh has lost two games in a row and is now behind Cleveland in the AFC playoff picture.

Whew. What a week for just 13 games!

There's even more to discuss for each team, especially with all 32 squads playing in Week 12 with chances to alter the playoff picture once again.

Each week this season, I'll be power ranking each team based on their odds to win the Super Bowl. So, teams that are near the top of the odds -- and have value -- may be ranked ahead of a team with shorter odds that I'm not as high on. Still, I'll be using the odds as a guide to help fans and bettors understand how each of these teams is valued in the betting market.

There are two new teams in the top five this week, including Cincinnati ahead of its Monday night matchup with Washington.

Let's dive right into how things changed in Week 11 of the 2026 season!

NFL Power Rankings Based on 2026 Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

1. San Francisco 49ers (+440) Last Week: No. 1

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What more can we say about this 49ers team?



They've answered every test, blowing out an elite Minnesota defense in Mexico City on Sunday night. San Fran has moved all the way down to +440 to win the Super Bowl, and it could go even further it if knocks off Seattle in Week 12.



The 49ers are in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

2. Buffalo Bills (+500) LW: No. 2

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo continues to roll winning a sixth game in a row to get to 9-1 this season. The Bills are still the team to beat for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they're up to +500 to win the Super Bowl.



After the last few weeks, Buffalo is in the top 10 in the league in EPA/Play on both defense and offense.

3. Chicago Bears (+850) LW: No. 3

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears aren't in first place in their division, but they may be the most complete team in football.



Chicago rode a monster defensive performance -- it's all the way up to seventh in the league in in EPA/Play on defense in 2026 -- to beat the Saints on Sunday, and it remains inside 10/1 to win the Super Bowl. As long as Caleb Williams continues to play at a high level, the Bears have one of the highest ceilings in the league.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (+900) LW: No. 6

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No Kenneth Walker III? No problem.



Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are rolling on offense, blowing out Atlanta and Arizona the last two weeks. Now, KC has a chance to take control of the top spot in the AFC with a win over Buffalo on Thanksgiving.



Mahomes has played himself back into the MVP conversation, and a loss by Jacksonville vaults Kansas City back into the top five.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (+900) LW: No. 7

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati has been moving up in the Super Bowl market since last week's win over Pittsburgh, and it's +900 heading into a key Monday Night Football battle with the Washington Commanders.

6. Denver Broncos (+1500) LW: No. 4

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Coleman has added a new dimension to the Denver offense, and he scored three times in a key AFC West win over the Las Vegas Raiders.



The Broncos have a ton of quality wins, and their defense remains in the top half in the league in EPA/Play and success rate. At this price, it's hard not to like the Broncos since Thanksgiving Night between Kansas City and Buffalo could give Denver a shot to take sole possession of the AFC West lead.

7. Detroit Lions (+1600) LW: No. 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit keeps on winning!



Jared Goff and Co. knocked off an elite Tampa Bay defense (entered Week 11 at No. 1 in EPA/Play) to win a sixth game in a row to remain in first place in the NFC North.



The Lions are moving up in the Super Bowl odds (+1800 to +1600) despite losing multiple key defenders for the season.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (+900) LW: No. 8

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 11 was a nightmare for the Jaguars, as they could not get anything going on offense against the Giants, turning the ball over multiple times.



Jacksonville is still the clear favorite to win the AFC South, but it could end up in the No. 4 spot in the standings with several other division leaders sitting with two or fewer losses in the AFC.



The Jaguars' Super Bowl odds dropped from +750 to +900 after Week 11.

9. Minnesota Vikings (+1800) LW: No. 8

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A loss to San Francisco in Week 11 puts the Vikings in a tough spot to ever earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they're now a game back of both Chicago and Detroit in the division.



This team may not have as high of a ceiling as some of the top teams in the conference, and it's fallen back to +1800 to win the Super Bowl ahead of Thanksgiving Week.

10. Seattle Seahawks (+1600) LW: No. 11

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle remains an inner circle contender to win the Super Bowl (+1600) through the bye week and could gain more playoff equity depending upon the result of the Green Bay-Los Angeles matchup on Wednesday.

11. Los Angeles Rams (+1400) LW: No. 9

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams dropped from +1200 to +1400 to win the Super Bowl with Puka Nacua out for the season, and they're facing a brutal matchup with Green Bay out of the bye.



If the Rams lose that game, they're going to be in a tough spot in the NFC playoff race without their best offensive player.

12. Green Bay Packers (+4000) LW: No. 12

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green Bay remains in the No. 12 spot during its bye week, and it has a huge game coming up against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.



That game could give the Packers the inside track to a wild card spot in the NFC.

13. New York Giants (+5000) LW: No. 16

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFC East isn't wrapped up yet, but the Giants picked up arguably their best win of the season, knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.



New York has control of its own destiny, and while it's hard to see it winning a playoff game with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, there's a real chance John Harbaugh's team gets the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

14. Cleveland Browns (+15000) LW: No. 18

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland has jumped into No. 2 in the AFC North during its bye week, and it's up to +15000 to win the Super Bowl. The Browns are gaining momentum as a playoff team in the AFC with Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Baltimore losing in Week 11.

15. Carolina Panthers (+7400) LW: No. 17

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina won a wild game against Baltimore to take a two-game lead over every team in the NFC South, and Bryce Young and the Carolina offense is one of the best units in the league.



That could be enough to get this team into the playoffs for the second season in a row, even though Carolina remains pretty far back (+7400) in the Super Bowl odds.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (+10000) LW: No. 13

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Are the Steelers in trouble?



Back-to-back losses have dropped Pittsburgh behind Cleveland in the AFC North, and it has a tough Black Friday date with Denver coming up.



Oddsmakers have dropped the Steelers quite a bit from +5500 to +10000 to win the Super Bowl.

17. Dallas Cowboys (+7000) LW: No. 18

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another week, another monster showing from the Dallas offense.



The Cowboys hung over 50 points on the Tennessee Titans, putting them just one game under .500 before their Thanksgiving tilt with Philly. There's a real chance this team is .500 after 12 weeks, but the defense may be what keeps Dallas out of the playoffs.



Oddsmakers made a slight move to the Cowboys' odds, jumping them up from +7400 to +7000.

18. Houston Texans (+4500) LW: No. 21

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston jumped up from +5500 to +4500 to win the Super Bowl after knocking off the Colts on Thursday night, and the defense is now into the top half of the league in EPA/Play.



If the Texans can flip the script on that side of the ball, they have a real shot at the last playoff spot in the AFC.

19. Washington Commanders (+15000) LW: No. 19

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington is looking to keep pace in the NFC East on Monday night against Cincinnati. The Commanders are six-point underdogs at home.

20. New England Patriots (+10000) LW: No. 15

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake Maye's injury has all but ended the Patriots' season, as they're now +10000 to win the Super Bowl and underdogs to make playoffs in the AFC.



New England drops a few spots during the bye week.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6500) LW: No. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay is now two games back in the win column in the NFC South after another loss against Detroit.



The Buccaneers are still alive in the division because of their win over Carolina, but even with the No. 1 defense in EPA/Play (entering Week 11) this team is four games under .500. That's not a profile of a playoff contender.

22. Baltimore Ravens (+40000) LW: No. 22

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back-to-back losses have taken the Ravens from +15000 to +40000 to win the Super Bowl, and at 4-7, they're are a long shot to get to the playoffs in the AFC.



The Ravens' offense has been pretty solid with Jacoby Brissett, but turnovers and poor defense led to the team giving up 35 points to Carolina. There's little reason to rush Lamar Jackson (thumb) back with this season looking like a lost one.

23. Las Vegas Raiders (+80000) LW: No. 23

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another loss dropped the Raiders from +40000 to +80000 to win the Super Bowl, as they were unable to erase a 17-0 deficit against Denver.



Fernando Mendoza has been thrown to the fire to start his NFL career, but he's answered the call by keeping the Raiders in games against two Super Bowl contenders.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (+100000) LW: No. 28

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philly isn't going to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season with Jalen Hurts injured, but it did pull off a nice upset against Pittsburgh in Week 11.



The Eagles (3-7) are starting to get healthier on offense, which should give Joe Milton a chance to pick off a few more wins. Still, the Eagles are tied for last in the odds to win the Super Bowl.

25. Atlanta Falcons (+15000) LW: No. 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta remains in the No. 25 spot during the bye week and is still +15000 to win the Super Bowl. It's hard to justify this team at that price with Carolina in first place in the NFC South and coming off another win.

26. New Orleans Saints (+70000) LW: No. 24

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans is in last place in the NFC South after turnovers cost it against the Chicago Bears in Week 11.



Tyler Shough and this offense cooled off after a fast start to the season through the air, and oddsmakers have dropped the Saints from +40000 to +70000 to win the Super Bowl.

27. Indianapolis Colts (+100000) LW: No. 26

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts are a mess.



Not only did they get blown out by Houston on Thursday night, but they opted to release Daniel Jones less than a year after they gave him a major extension. Jones was horrendous in his 11 starts, and Indy could have gotten something for him at the the deadline.



This Colts team is nowhere near playoff contention in 2026.

28. New York Jets (+100000) LW: No. 29

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets pulled off an upset win in Week 11 against the Chargers, snapping a five-game skid to win their third game of the season.



It likely takes the Jets out of the running for the No. 1 pick in the draft, but the team does have three first-round picks to play with anyway. This was a big win for Aaron Glenn's job security -- at least for this season.

29. Arizona Cardinals (+100000) LW: No. 25

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona was blown out in Week 11 by the Chiefs, as it was forced to start veteran Josh Johnson with Carson Beck injured. This Arizona team has some interesting upset wins, but it has not competed in multiple weeks.



I expect the Cards to be in the mix for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

30. Los Angeles Chargers (+100000) LW: No. 32

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tired: The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-9 and lost at home to the New York Jets, continuing a disastrous season.



Wired: The Chargers are even closer to the No. 1 pick in the draft after ending their winless season a week earlier.

31. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another loss in Week 11 dropped the Titans to 1-9, and they're once again in play for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.



The defense fell apart on Sunday, allowing over 50 points to Dallas, one has to wonder how much leeway Robert Saleh will have as a first-year head coach.



The bright side? Cam Ward has played significantly better over his last three games than where he opened the season, which should give the Titans some confidence that he can be the quarterback in 2027 and beyond.

32. Miami Dolphins (+100000) LW: No. 31

Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami's winning streak extended to four games on Sunday, as it scored just nine points in a loss to Buffalo.



The Miami defense has actually turned in some solid performances in recent weeks, but the offense is one of the five-worst units in the league, and it's even worse with Kyle McCord at the controls.



The No. 1 pick would be the real prize for the Dolphins in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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