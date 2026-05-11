Kansas Football Lands Commitment From 2027 3-Star QB Chance Thomas

The 2027 Kansas football recruiting class continues to grow as the Jayhawks received a commitment from quarterback Chance Thomas on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1 dual-threat quarterback from Anaheim, California, chose KU over a final list of schools which included Kansas, Auburn, and Utah. He held over a dozen offers from schools across the country, including North Carolina, Iowa State, Arkansas, and others.

Thomas is a three-star prospect rated as the No. 27 quarterback in the 2027 class and the No. 37 player overall in California, according to 247Sports.

His commitment brings the Jayhawks’ 2027 class to a total of four. He joins three-star wide receiver Deng Tong, three-star offensive tackle Derek Gonzalez, and three-star running back Trey Stewart in a class that is currently ranked No. 57 in the country and No. 9 in the Big 12.

As a junior this past season at Western High School in Anaheim, Thomas threw for 3,327 yards and 33 touchdowns while rushing for 734 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

His skillset should be perfect for a KU offense led by associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki and quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski who have had success with dual-threat quarterbacks during their time at Kansas.

As a freshman, Thomas will likely compete for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart along with 2026 signee Jaylen Mason unless veteran signal-callers Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall decide to transfer ahead of the 2027-28 season or the staff adds additional passers before he arrives on campus.