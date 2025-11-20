Kansas Football Offense Could Be Shorthanded for Iowa State Matchup
The Kansas Jayhawks are two days away from kicking off their final road game of the season against Iowa State this weekend.
Lance Leipold's group is looking to get back on the right track and clinch bowl eligibility despite a recent stretch in which the team has dropped three of its last four games.
Heading into the matchup in Ames, things aren't going to come easy for KU, especially on the injury front. When the first availability report came out for KU on Wednesday evening, two Jayhawk running backs were listed, including typical starter Daniel Hishaw Jr.
Kansas Football Injury Report vs. Iowa State
Hishaw's status will be worth monitoring over the next few days, as he is KU's leading rusher this season with 430 yards on the ground.
He has already missed two games and came out after the first drive of the West Virginia game. Hishaw has been injury-prone over the years, and that has remained true this season.
The other addition to the injury report was Justin Thurman, who is now out. Thurman has only appeared in two games this season and recorded three carries for 33 yards against Wagner.
Thurman's injury shouldn't be a major concern, but if Hishaw is unable to go, the Jayhawks will have to lean on Leshon Williams as their top source of rushing production, just like they have in the weeks Hishaw was out.
Other Jayhawks Listed on Availability Report
Defensive tackle Kenean Caldwell is the most significant player listed on the injury report. The defensive tackle from Louisiana has played a great season up the middle, recording 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a fumble recovery, and 17 total tackles across 10 games.
However, he could be in danger of missing his first game of the year due to an undisclosed injury with his questionable designation. DJ Withers, Tommy Dunn Jr., and Blake Herold are the Jayhawks' other top pieces manning the middle of the defensive line.
Safeties Landon Nelson and Laquan Robinson both enter the week with injury designations, as do wide receiver Jaden Nickens, linebacker JaCorey Stewart, and tight end Carson Bruhn.
Bruhn has caught five passes for 55 yards this year across eight games, but he has not played since the Sunflower Showdown last month.
Fans should keep an eye on Thursday's injury report to see Hishaw's status and any other new additions or subtractions in the availability report.