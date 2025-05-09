Kansas Football Offers Scholarships to Top Chicago Prospects
Lance Leipold recruited Illinois pretty hard -- and pretty well -- when he was winning National Championship after National Championship at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater back in the day.
He's done a pretty job of continuing that at Kansas, and on Thursday Leipold offered a pair of scholarships to defensive stars -- Kameron McGee and Brayden Parks -- out of Chicago Catholic League stalwart Brother Rice High School on Thursday.
Parks is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound senior defensive tackle who already has over 20 scholarships offers, including major programs like Notre Dame, USC, Missouri and Oregon while McGee is just a sophomore who plays both offense and defense and has over 10 scholarship offers.
Parks hasn't visited Kansas yet and will be a tough get, especially if he doesn't visit soon.
The cousin of former NFL running back Tony Jones Jr. and godson of former NFL defensive tackle Chris Zorich - both of whom played their college ball at Notre Dame - is in the run for several schools. Parks isn't a lock to attend Notre Dame, but the familial ties are strong.
Expect Parks to receive more scholarship offers and to visit Kansas sometime this calendar year. As for McGee, expect Leipold and his staff to continue to pursue the sophomore hard, and hopefully when he's ready to narrow down his list, the Jayhawks are still on it.