Five Instant Takeaways From Kansas Football’s Disheartening Loss to Utah

The Kansas football team put up a better fight than many Jayhawk fans expected heading into today's matchup with Utah. However, self-inflicted mistakes allowed the No. 12-ranked Utes to pull away for a 41-24 victory.

It was always going to be difficult to pull off an upset in Salt Lake City, which boasts one of the Big 12's most electric environments. The weather and a last-minute kickoff change only added to the unusual circumstances surrounding the contest.



There were certainly a handful of bright spots for Kansas, though it's hard to feel anything but disheartened sitting at 2-3 a month and a half into the campaign. Here are five instant takeaways from the loss.

5. Defense Needed Time to Settle In

After Utah's first two drives of the evening, it looked like it was going to be a long day for DK McDonald's unit. Although the final mark of 41 points doesn't inspire much confidence, KU's defense was far better than the scoreboard suggests.

Kansas forced two turnovers against the conference's top-ranked offense, and its run defense was surrendering just 4.2 yards per carry before Wayshawn Parker broke off a 90-yard touchdown run in the final quarter. This doesn't warrant immense praise, but it proved the Jayhawks can find success against quality competition rather than only lesser opponents like LIU and Middle Tennessee State.

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Austin Alexander (0) defends Utah Utes wide receiver Ricky Johnson (11) after a catch during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense eventually found its footing in the second half, but the final score would have been much more lopsided if the defense hadn't settled down after Utah's first two touchdowns. There were enough positives to come away somewhat encouraged by its performance.

4. Unexpected Surge at End of First Half

When it looked like Kansas was down and out, the tide of the contest shifted in just over a minute of game time. The final 1:04 of the first half featured 99 yards of offense, Jalen Todd's first collegiate interception, and 10 points scored, completely flipping the momentum heading into halftime.

This was the point when Isaiah Marshall really started to get going. His arm came alive and the Jayhawks began creating more space downfield. Andy Kotelnicki started dialing up some creative concepts to help Kansas claw its way back into the game.



Weeks ago against Arizona State, we saw the opposite of this with a poor punt and a one-play touchdown that allowed the Sun Devils to take the lead before halftime in 18 seconds. This time, the Jayhawks flipped the script, responding with a rapid burst that got them back in it.

3. Undisciplined Penalties Rack Up

Had Kansas not been so undisciplined throughout the game, we may have been writing about how it pulled off a massive upset today. Instead, penalties proved to be the backbreaker in a road clash that was there for the taking.



The Jayhawks ended the night with 10 penalties for 90 yards. Officials were leaving laundry all over the field, especially in crucial moments when the flags erased huge plays and extended drives.

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold looks on during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One example came on a drive in which Syeed Gibbs was called for two pass interference penalties on incompletions, giving the Utes a pair of first downs in a series that would end in a touchdown. The most brutal one came on fourth-and-short, when an ineligible man downfield penalty on Amir Herring negated a big pass to Dylan Edwards. Instead of having the ball in the red zone with a chance to take the lead to open the second half, KU had to boot it away.

Kansas racked up the most penalty yards it has had in the entire 2026 campaign on a day when it needed to be flawless. That's simply unacceptable versus a team of this caliber and ultimately ended up being the biggest reason it was unable to come out victorious.

2. The Defensive Line Continues to Dominate

Yet again, Kansas' front four proved that it can compete with any offensive line in the conference. The Jayhawks were excellent at the line of scrimmage thanks to the contributions of players like Leroy Harris III and David Santiago.

Santiago initially flipped the momentum with a strip sack of Devon Dampier in the first quarter, allowing KU to kick-start its first scoring drive of the night. The Michigan State transfer has been excellent in his first year in Lawrence and was responsible for arguably the most impressive play all game.

.@davidsantiiagoo with the sack and forced fumble 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dJxCJzOjzX — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 11, 2026

And of course, it wouldn't be a Kansas football article if we didn't mention Harris. His breakout season continued today, as he recorded the first two-sack game of his Kansas career. He and Santiago are anchoring one of the most unblockable edge-rusher tandems in the Big 12.

1. The Duality of Isaiah Marshall

Marshall undoubtedly had the best showing of his five-game career as a starter. It was perhaps the first time all season that KU fans saw why the coaching staff believed in him heading into the year.



The Michigan native still needs to figure out how to establish a rhythm earlier in games, as he opened 4-of-10 passing for 17 yards with an inexplicable interception in the opening quarter. From there, though, he was lights out, finishing with 333 yards through the air, adding three total touchdowns and 17.5 yards per completion.

Isaiah Marshall takes it himself for the TD‼️



(via @KU_Football) pic.twitter.com/jMGjMJFLak — Jayhawks on KCSN (@jayhawks_kcsn) October 11, 2026



Marshall was putting serious velocity on his throws, connecting with Nik McMillan and Cam Pickett for a combined 223 yards. It was without question the most accurate he's looked all season, and he nearly had touchdown No. 4 until it slipped off McMillan's fingertips when the outcome had been decided.

Andy Kotelnicki needs to find a way to get Marshall into the right mindset before kickoff instead of having him use the first handful of drives to warm up while playing from behind. Still, the flashes he displayed were enough to believe this KU team won't simply be blown out in every game for the remainder of the season.

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