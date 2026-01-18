The Kansas football running back room just got a lot more interesting after the Jayhawks landed a commitment from Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards.

Edwards announced his commitment to KU via his Instagram Sunday after completing a visit to Lawrence this weekend where he attended the Kansas basketball game versus Baylor.

Edwards initially played college football at the University of Colorado coming out of high school where he was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Kansas, according to On3.com.

It was a whirlwind recruitment saga as Edwards initially committed to Kansas State, then decommitted and committed to play for Notre Dame, then eventually decommitted again and wound up at Colorado after Deion Sanders was hired.

As a freshman for the Buffaloes in 2023, he ran for a modest 321 yards and one touchdown. However, his great pass catching ability and speed allowed him to bring in 36 catches for 299 yards and four touchdowns that year as well.

He transferred to Kansas State after just one season in Boulder where he continued to show flashes of his potential by rushing for 546 yards and five touchdowns for the Wildcats during the 2024 season as backup to future NFL running back DJ Giddens. He averaged an impressive 7.4 yards per carry that year and also scored two touchdowns through the air after hauling in 19 catches for 133 yards.

Edwards played sparingly for the Wildcats this past season due to injuries. He appeared in just four games, totaling 205 yards rushing on 34 attempts (6.0 yards per carry), three catches for 17 yards, and two rushing touchdowns. His best performance came against UCF when he rushed 20 times for 166 yards and a touchdown in a 34-20 win over the Knights.

In November, Edwards announced his plans to redshirt and enter the transfer portal – ranking as the No. 19 best running back available, according to On3.com. He will now have two years of eligibility remaining.

What he brings

Despite the lack of production this past season, it’s clear that Edwards has the capability of being a No. 1 running back for this team if he can stay healthy.

He can make an impact on the ground and in the passing game – which will allow the KU offense to scheme up a variety of plays to keep defenses on their heels. Edwards should easily be one of the top skill position players available to whoever ends up being the starter at quarterback this season.

He joins a talented running back room that now includes Colorado State transfer Jalen Dupree and Syracuse transfer Yasin Willis – both of whom rushed for more than 500 yards each during the 2025 season.

The position group was seen as a big question mark heading into the offseason but now looks as though it might be a position of strength for the Jayhawks this upcoming season.