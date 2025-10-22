Kansas Football Facing a Must-Win in This Year's Sunflower Showdown vs Kansas State
The Kansas Jayhawks have a lot on the line this weekend when they welcome in-state rival Kansas State to Lawrence in front of a sell-out crowd inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for this year’s edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown.
The Jayhawks enter the contest with a 4-3 record (2-2 in Big 12 play), while the Wildcats – who many picked to finish first in the Big 12 this year – sit at 3-4 (2-2 in Big 12 play).
It’s the 123rd matchup between the two teams, with KU holding a 65-52-5 lead in the series all time. However, the Sunflower Showdown has been very one-sided for the better part of the last 30 years.
Ending the streak
Kansas State owns a 26-4 record against the Jayhawks dating back to 1995 and the Wildcats are currently on a 16-year winning streak against KU. The last time Kansas beat K-State was in 2008 under former head coach Mark Mangino. It was the fourth win in five years against KSU, as the Mangino-led Jayhawks also won in 2004, 2006, and 2007.
KU has had their chances to upset the Wildcats over the years – particularly in the last two seasons – but have fallen short time and time again. Now is the time to stop the bleeding.
Kansas has to win this game and put an end to the losing streak – and this may be their best chance to do it since the streak started back in 2009. In fact, by betting odds it is, as the Jayhawks are favored in this matchup for the first time in 16 years.
The Wildcats are not the team many expected them to be prior to the start of the 2025 season, and their record shows it. Quarterback Avery Johnson has had his share of struggles and running back Dylan Edwards has been mostly unavailable due to injury and is likely to miss the game this weekend.
Meanwhile, KU is largely healthy heading into this game and quarterback Jalon Daniels is playing his best ball as a Jayhawk – throwing 18 touchdown passes so far this year, which ranks sixth in the nation. He’s also one of only three quarterbacks in college football with 18 or more touchdown passes and two or less interceptions.
There is no major talent discrepancy between these two teams as there often has been in years past. KU absolutely has the talent to beat K-State this year – despite what one KSU linebacker may think – and end the streak once and for all.
Bowl chances
The Sunflower Showdown is also big for KU’s chances of reaching a bowl game this year. With just four wins under their belt, KU needs two more to be eligible, and a loss to KSU could put those chances in jeopardy.
The Jayhawks should win their homecoming matchup against Oklahoma State next weekend, but the rest of the schedule is a toss up with road trips to Arizona (4-3 overall, 1-3 in Big 12) and Iowa State (5-2 overall, 2-2 in Big 12) and then a home game against Utah (5-2 overall, 2-2 in Big 12) to finish out the regular season.
Besides Oklahoma State, this game against Kansas State may very well be KU’s best chance at getting one of the crucial remaining wins they need to reach bowl eligibility.
The Wildcats are down and the Jayhawks are favorites at home with bowl eligibility in sight, making this a must-win game for KU.