Kansas Football Opens as Slight Favorite versus UNLV
Kansas heads into its matchup against UNLV with a cloud of uncertainty following a tough 23-17 road loss to Illinois. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has faced heavy criticism, with many questioning his game plan and the offense’s lack of execution.
Just weeks ago, Kansas was seen as the clear favorite in this contest, but after the recent struggles, confidence has wavered.
Despite the setback, Kansas remains a -7 point favorite against the 2-0 UNLV Rebels. The two teams have met three times before, with Kansas leading the all-time series 2-1. Their most recent clash came in last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl, where Kansas emerged victorious, 49-36.
The Jayhawks will look to bounce back and prove their critics wrong as they return home to Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM EDT on Friday, Sept. 13, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN.
With a total over/under of 58 points, this matchup promises to be an exciting one. UNLV is riding high after two wins and will be eager to spoil Kansas' rebound effort. For the Jayhawks, a win would stabilize their season, while another disappointing performance could raise even more questions about their direction in general.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
