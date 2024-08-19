Kansas Football Opponent Preview: Week One vs. Lindenwood
Kansas Football opens its 2024 season with a matchup against Lindenwood, a team still finding its way in the Division I landscape after transitioning from Division II just two years ago. Lindenwood joined the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) in 2022, but the Lions have faced significant challenges in adapting to the increased competition. Last season, they finished with a 3-7 overall record and a 1-5 mark in the Big South-OVC, highlighting the struggles they’ve had since moving up to Division I.
The Lions’ offense, while not completely ineffective, was far from formidable in 2023. They averaged 22 points per game, but that statistic is somewhat misleading. When you remove their 77-9 blowout victory against a Division III opponent, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, their average drops to just 16 points per game. The offense only managed to score more than 30 points against a Division I team once and was held to under 20 points in six different games. This inconsistency was a major factor in their disappointing season.
Lindenwood's quarterback situation remains a bit unsettled, with junior Carter Davis likely to be the starter. Davis appeared in five games last season, throwing for 372 yards and three touchdowns but completing just 53% of his passes. Another option is freshman Tyler Kubat, who was slightly more accurate, completing 59% of his throws for 300 yards and two touchdowns in his two appearances. Whichever quarterback starts, they’ll need to find a way to generate more consistent production to give the Lions a chance to compete against Kansas.
The most dangerous weapon on the Lions’ offense is wide receiver Jeff Caldwell. Caldwell was a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster season, leading the OVC in touchdown receptions with eight and topping Lindenwood’s receiving charts with 599 yards in nine games. His performance earned him a spot on the Big South-OVC All-Conference First Team, making him a key player to watch in the season opener. Alongside Caldwell, Lindenwood’s offense will also rely on contributions from transfers like Reece Thomas, a former Kansas Jayhawk wide receiver who will now face his old team in a compelling subplot to the game.
On the defensive side of the ball, Lindenwood struggled mightily in 2023. They ranked last in the Big South-OVC in scoring defense, allowing opponents to rack up over 420 yards per game. Despite these issues, the Lions return seven starters on defense, including two All-Conference players: defensive lineman Kobe McClendon and linebacker Ethan Stuhlsatz, both of whom made the Second Team. Additionally, Lindenwood has bolstered its defensive roster with transfers such as Jordan Knapke from Northern Colorado and Vincent King from Northern Colorado, who will be tasked with improving a unit that was porous last season.
The Kansas Jayhawks, coming off a season of growth, will be heavy favorites in this matchup. Kansas has its own connection to Lindenwood through former head coach David Beaty, who played wide receiver for the Lions from 1990 to 1993. Beaty’s tenure at Kansas from 2015 to 2018 was marked by struggles, as he finished with a 6-42 record.
This game also marks the first of a two-game series between the programs, with the next matchup scheduled for 2028 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. For Kansas, the game is a chance to start the season strong and build momentum. For Lindenwood, it’s an opportunity to measure themselves against a Power Five opponent and continue their development at the Division I level. However, given their recent history and struggles on both sides of the ball, the Lions face an uphill battle as they head to Lawrence for this Week One showdown.
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @JayhawksOnSI
- Facebook: Kansas Jayhawks On Si
- YouTube