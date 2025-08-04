Kansas Football QB Jalon Daniels Named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been named to one of college football’s most prestigious preseason watch lists heading into the 2025 season.
Daniels is one of 46 players announced to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List released by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Monday.
He is one of 22 quarterbacks and one of five Big 12 players on the list along with quarterback Kaidon Salter (Colorad0), quarterback Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), and running back Jaheim White (West Virginia).
This is the third consecutive season in which Daniels has been named to the watch list, demonstrating just how much respect he has among college football coaches and voters.
During his KU career, Daniels has thrown for more than 6,700 yards and 45 touchdowns – both of which currently rank second in school history behind only KU football legend Todd Reesing who threw for 11,194 yards and 90 touchdowns in his illustrious college career. Daniels has also rushed for 1,043 yards and 19 touchdowns over the course of his five years in Lawrence.
About the award
The Walter Camp Player of the Year award is the country’ fourth-oldest individual college football accolade, named in honor of Walter Camp who is known as the “Father of American Football.”
The 2025 Walter Camp Player of the Year award is voted on by 133 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. The watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in early November and then to three finalists in early December.
The winner of this year’s award will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12.