Kansas Football RBs Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams Named to Doak Walker Watch List
A pair of Kansas football running backs have been named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List, the PWC SMU Athletic Forum announced earlier this week. The award is given annually to college football’s best running back.
Hishaw and Williams are two of 103 players named to the list, including 16 from the Big 12. Some of the other players from the conference included on the list are Dylan Edwards (K-State), LJ Martin (BYU), Quinten Joyner (Texas Tech), Bryson Washington (Baylor), and more.
This is the third consecutive year in which Hishaw has been named to the watch list and the second consecutive year for Williams.
Hishaw is looking to take over the lead back role for the Jayhawks this year in the absence of Devin Neal who graduated and is now a member of the New Orleans Saints.
Over his KU career, Hishaw has rushed for 1,490 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He and Neal formed a powerful duo in 2023 when Neal rushed for 1,280 yards and 16 touchdowns and Hishaw rushed for 626 yards and 8 touchdowns on the year.
Hishaw’s performance earned him a spot on the Comeback Player of the Year Watch List as he played a big role in helping the Jayhawks reach the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl where KU defeated UNLV 49-36.
Hishaw was also recently selected as a Second Team Preseason All-Big 12 selection by Athlon Sports and is widely expected to have a breakout year for the Jayhawks this season.
Williams, who transferred to KU from Iowa this past offseason, has rushed for 1,323 career rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in his college career. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2023 after rushing for 821 yards.
About the Doak Walker Award
(Information provided by KU Athletics)
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be announced in November.
The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2025 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12/
The award is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. Each Tuesday of this season, The PwC SMU Athletic Forum will once again announce a Doak Walker National Running Back of the week. University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October.