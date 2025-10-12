Kansas Football Showing Life Against Texas Tech After Behren Morton Injury
Editor's Note: Behren Morton has since been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a lower leg injury.
The Kansas football team looked completely overmatched in the first quarter of its matchup in Lubbock against Texas Tech.
The opening drives were disastrous, beginning with a quick punt from the Jayhawks and a one-play touchdown from running back Cameron Dickey on TTU's first play from scrimmage.
Trailing 7-0, the Jayhawks trotted back onto the field with backup quarterback Cole Ballard, only to fumble the ball away on a designed quarterback run. Texas Tech capitalized, adding another touchdown and a two-point conversion to make it 15-0, then followed that up with a pair of field goals to jump ahead by three possessions.
But in the second quarter, something seemed to click for the Jayhawks' defense. Whether it was due to improved adjustments by D.K. McDonald or the unfortunate injury to Red Raider quarterback Behren Morton, the tide of the contest began to shift.
Morton went down with what appeared to be an ankle injury early in the second quarter and has not returned since.
Backup quarterback Will Hammond replaced him under center. While Hammond showed flashes of potential when Morton went down in Week 4 against Utah, it hasn't been the same story this week.
Hammond has completed just four of nine pass attempts for 17 yards and threw an interception to Taylor Davis near midfield. Kansas took advantage of the turnover, scoring its second unanswered touchdown to trim the deficit.
Furthermore, KU needed just 28 seconds to march up the field at the end of the half to set up a Laith Marjan field goal attempt. The South Alabama transfer continued his perfect season, knocking down the longest kick of his collegiate career at 55 yards out.
Now, the Jayhawks find themselves back in the game and in position to make things interesting in the second half, if not spoil Texas Tech's homecoming night altogether. Who would have thought?
The defense looked lost in the opening drives, and Texas Tech has still averaged over eight yards per carry while tallying 272 total yards of offense, but KU has kept its composure.
Considering how disastrous the start was, the coaching staff and players deserve credit for not folding under pressure and staying locked in to keep the game competitive heading into the second half.
The status of Morton's injury will be worth watching during halftime. If Hammond stays in the game and does not modify his mistakes, Kansas legitimately has a shot to pull off the upset.