Live Score Updates for Kansas Football vs. Texas Tech
Here at Kansas On SI, we will be providing periodic updates of the Jayhawk game tonight against Texas Tech. Check back in whenever you need to check the score or status of this Big 12 matchup.
First Quarter
15:00 - Texas Tech wins the toss and defers. Jalon Daniels and the offense will look to set the tone early on.
11:55 - The first TV timeout of the game is for an injury to Skyler Gill-Howard, one of TTU's top defensive linemen who appeared to be in a world of pain. The Jayhawks have picked up two first downs and are near midfield.
10:49 - Daniels went back 15 yards on third down and was sacked. Finn Lappin punts it away to the Texas Tech 29-yard line and Behren Morton will orchestrate his first drive of the night.
10:39 - This is going to be a long night for the KU defense. Running back Cameron Dickey runs it 71 yards for a house call on the first play from scrimmage to put the Red Raiders up early. Texas Tech leads, 7-0.
10:30 - Lance Leipold puts in backup quarterback Cole Ballard for one play on a designed run and he coughs it up for a fumble, recovered by the Red Raiders. It is getting ugly quick for the Jayhawks. TTU takes over at KU's 36-yard line.
8:39 - Morton finds Terrance Carter Jr. with nobody around him on third down and he runs it in for a 21-yard score. Six plays from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns, and TTU follows it up with a 2-point conversion. Texas Tech extends its lead, 15-0.
7:09 - Three-and-out for the offense, another punt. Jim Zebrowski is trying everything he can, but Kansas is getting absolutely dominated up front.
3:38 - A drive of missed tackles and elite offensive line play from Tech results in another scoring play with a short field goal. The Jayhawks look like a freshman high school team lining up against the varsity squad. Texas Tech extends its lead, 18-0.
Second Quarter
14:30 - Kansas punts it away for the third time tonight to the Texas Tech 20-yard line. Boden Groen fumbled on third down but recovered it immediately.
11:23 - Leroy Harris III comes up with a third-down sack in the red zone and Behren Morton came up limp. He was yelling as he walked off the field in frustration, but nonetheless, Texas Tech kicks a 40-yard field goal. Texas Tech extends its lead, 21-0.
6:40 - An eight play, 75-yard drive by the KU offense results in the Jayhawks' first score of the night. Daniels found Leshon Williams wide open out of the backfield for an easy touchdown. Kansas scores and trails, 21-7.
6:18 - Backup quarterback Will Hammond is filling in for the injured Behren Morton for the moment. He recently played during the Utah game when Morton was sidelined.
6:07 - All of a sudden, KU has some momentum. The Jayhawks will start at their own 44-yard line after the defense forces a three-and-out.
4:35 - A crucial third-down drop by Emmanuel Henderson Jr. forces the Jayhawks to send out their punt team. TTU starts from its own 11-yard line.
2:21 - Taylor Davis snags an interception around midfield on an errant third-down throw by Hammond. There is a stark difference between Morton and TTU's backup. The Jayhawks have an opportunity to make this a one-score game going into halftime.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech
TV Channel: FOX
Online Stream: Watch FOX
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Preview
On paper, there is really no question who has the edge in this game.
Texas Tech has been as good as any school in the country despite its No. 9 national ranking. In each of its first five contests, the Red Raiders have won by four or more possessions, including impressive road victories over previously undefeated teams Utah and Houston.
Joey McGuire and the program's newfound NIL advantages are clearly paying off this season and could ultimately propel them to a College Football Playoff appearance.
However, that doesn't mean Kansas will bow out without a fight. The Jayhawks have one of the premier offenses in the nation, led by sixth-year quarterback Jalon Daniels, one of the most electric signal-callers in college football.
Through six contests, he has thrown for 1,497 yards and 16 touchdowns amid the best season of his collegiate career.
Other offensive weapons like wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and running back Leshon Williams have been major contributors, often taking over games by themselves.
But the real difference in this matchup lies on the defensive side of the ball. Texas Tech boasts one of the most dominant defensive units in the country, while KU has often struggled to get stops against top offenses such as Missouri and Cincinnati.
Considering that Texas Tech leads the Big 12 in points per game and total offensive yards, the Jayhawks' defense could be in for another long night against Behren Morton and the Red Raiders.
Ultimately, this game could either turn into a high-scoring shootout or a dominant defensive showcase for Texas Tech. For Lance Leipold's group to keep things competitive, Daniels will need to orchestrate some early scoring drives and help the Jayhawks stay within striking distance late in the game.