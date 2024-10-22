KANSAS

Kansas Football Star Named Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week

The Jayhawks' first win since the opener was highlighted by an epic individual defensive performance.

Rich Cirminiello

Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) runs on to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on TCU Saturday, September 28, 2024.
Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) runs on to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on TCU Saturday, September 28, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Lance Leipold labeled CB Cobee Bryant as "highly questionable" to play in last week's Houston game, the result of a lower body injury.

The fact that Bryant not only played, but played one of the best games of his career, made Week 8 all the more sweeter for the Evergreen, Ala. native.

Bryant became just the fourth Kansas player--and first since 1958--to intercept three passes in a game, as the Jayhawks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 42-14 win over the Cougars. His three picks also tied him with Jayhawks legend Aqib Talib for second-most career interceptions.

For his ball-hawking skills, Bryant has been named the Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

The Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. is the preeminent college all-star game leading up to the NFL Draft each spring.

Additionally, Bryant was selected as the East-West Shrine Bowl Breakout Defensive Player of the Week and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

This marks the third time Bryant has been named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week in his decorated career. He previously received the honor on Sept. 25, 2023 for his efforts in a win over BYU and on Sept. 12, 2022 after making a game-sealing overtime pick at West Virginia.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

Week 8 Big 12 Football Takeaways: Kansas Jayhawks Explode Out of Bye Week

Published
Rich Cirminiello
RICH CIRMINIELLO

I've been the VP of College Awards for the Maxwell Football Club since 2008. I oversee and manage all aspects of the Maxwell Award (CFB Player of the Year), Bednarik Award (Defensive POY) and Munger Award (CFB Coach of the Year), including creating watch lists, steering the selection committee and choosing players of the week. I appear weekly on SportsGrid TV to discuss college football, both as a guest and a co-host of various live shows. I oversee and manage two additional college awards, outside the purview of the Maxwell Football Club - former Seattle Seahawk RB Shaun Alexander's Freshman of the Year Award & the Buddy Teevens Award, which was created by Peyton Manning, Archie Manning and Omaha Productions in honor of the late Dartmouth coach. I'm contracted out each May by Phil Steele to help edit the magazine and write select articles leading up to the publication of his annual College Football Preview in June.

Home/Football