Kansas Football Star Named Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Lance Leipold labeled CB Cobee Bryant as "highly questionable" to play in last week's Houston game, the result of a lower body injury.
The fact that Bryant not only played, but played one of the best games of his career, made Week 8 all the more sweeter for the Evergreen, Ala. native.
Bryant became just the fourth Kansas player--and first since 1958--to intercept three passes in a game, as the Jayhawks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 42-14 win over the Cougars. His three picks also tied him with Jayhawks legend Aqib Talib for second-most career interceptions.
For his ball-hawking skills, Bryant has been named the Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
The Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. is the preeminent college all-star game leading up to the NFL Draft each spring.
Additionally, Bryant was selected as the East-West Shrine Bowl Breakout Defensive Player of the Week and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
This marks the third time Bryant has been named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week in his decorated career. He previously received the honor on Sept. 25, 2023 for his efforts in a win over BYU and on Sept. 12, 2022 after making a game-sealing overtime pick at West Virginia.
