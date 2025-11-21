Kansas Football to Host Defensive Back Transfer Kanye Thompson on Visit
The Kansas football team only has two more regular-season games this season, and it won't be competing for postseason play if it doesn't come up with one more win to secure bowl eligibility.
Therefore, Lance Leipold's coaching staff is already looking for players to bolster next year's roster, and he already has a target on the defensive side of the ball.
According to On3 insider Pete Nakos, cornerback Kanye Thompson from Slippery Rock University is set to take a trip to Lawrence for a visit in the near future, though no date has been set yet.
In the 2025 season, Thompson appeared in 10 games, helping lead The Rock to a 6-4 record. He totaled 60 tackles (38 solo), 10 pass breakups, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and four forced fumbles. The previous campaign, he recorded 25 total tackles and three pass breakups while serving as the primary punt returner.
Thompson is listed at 6-foot, 168 pounds, and hails from McKeesport, Pennsylvania. He was a 2025 All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West selection for his outstanding play.
Slippery Rock competes at the Division II level in the NCAA. Thompson is a redshirt junior and should have one more year of eligibility going into his final season, as he redshirted back in 2022.
As of Nov. 21, he has already picked up 11 Division I offers, including from fellow Power 4 schools Syracuse and Pittsburgh. He also holds scholarships from USF, Memphis, Marshall, and Ball State, so KU isn't the only university that has taken note of his impressive talent.
The Jayhawks' defensive backfield has been one of its biggest weaknesses this season. Defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald has been forced to rely on inexperienced options like Austin Alexander, a redshirt freshman, and Jalen Todd, a true sophomore, in the cornerback room.
The program did add DJ Graham II in the offseason from Utah State, but he has been extremely underwhelming so far, failing to make up the production that former All-Americans Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson provided. That has left KU with poor results from its passing defense.
Adding to the defensive backfield will be one of Leipold's biggest needs this offseason, making it imperative that they bring in a few more depth pieces.
While KU can hope for breakout seasons from Alexander and Todd, adding Williams would be a great start. However, there will undoubtedly be multiple schools vying for his commitment.