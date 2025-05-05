Top Kansas Football Transfer Flip: Former Commit Returns To Arizona
It’s been a good offseason for Kansas. The recruiting class is solid, the refurbished stadium is ready, and the transfer portal hasn’t been too much of a problem.
Along with South Carolina edge rusher Bengally Kamara and Oklahoma State safety Lyric Rawls, Arizona tight end Keyan Burnett was one of the biggest commitments for the Jayhawks. And now, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 24/7 Sports, he's going back to his original home.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Wildcat didn’t do too much in his first two seasons in Tucson, and last season he only managed to play in eight games last season catching 18 passes for 217 yards and a score.
But he was a big recruit for Arizona, has the size and tools to take his game to a whole other level, and was about to be a key piece of the Kansas passing game.
Burnett changed his mind, went back into the portal, and now he’s back with head coach Brent Brennan and quarterback Noah Fifita at Arizona.
And now the Jayhawks have to scramble a bit.
DeShawn Hanika will be thrown into the spotlight after missing all of last season with a leg injury. The former Iowa State transfer caught 17 passes for 244 yards and four scores for the Cyclones in 2022.
Senior Leyton Cure saw time in every game last season and got the start against Colorado, but he has yet to make a catch for the Jayhawks after starting out at Fort Hays State.
But Burnett would’ve been a big factor, and there’s a shot he would’ve played a bigger role at Kansas than he will at Arizona.
The Wildcats already have Sam Olson - a nice player at San Jose State who joined Brennan at Arizona last year and caught 12 passes for 196 yards.
He’s still the likely starter, but he’ll have to battle now with Burnett back.