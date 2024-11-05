Kansas Football Strengthens Defense with Key Transfer Portal Addition
The transfer portal window may not open until Dec. 9 but Kansas is already making key additions that'll benefit the 2025 squad.
According to On3, veteran LB Bangally Kamara has committed to finish his career as a Jayhawk.
Kamara will be entering his sixth season in college next year. He spent his first four seasons at Pitt, racking up 120 career tackles, 12 TFLs and five sacks before transferring to South Carolina this season.
The 6-2, 229-pounder from Akron, OH played four games for the Gamecocks but elected to redshirt and transfer for a second time.
At Pitt, Kamara played Star linebacker, which is coverage heavy, and Money linebacker, a more traditional edge position, so his versatility was coveted by the Kansas staff.
Kamara is not only experienced and talented, but he'll be joining a position of need in Lawrence, which undoubtedly impacted his decision.
The linebacker unit figures to be young in 2025, since a number of contributors from this season, including JB Brown, Taiwan Berryhill, Cornell Wheeler, and reserve Alex Raich, are set to exhaust their eligibility after this year.
Kamara was reportedly also considering Cal, Illinois, and SMU, but has cancelled other visits.
