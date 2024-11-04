Week 10 Big 12 Football Recap: Kansas' Win Over Houston Aging Well
Kansas enjoyed its final bye week of 2024 and a chance to recharge and refocus on the final four-game stretch that begins with this week's visit from No. 17 Iowa State.
Although the Jayhawks were off, they did earn a win of sorts when Houston stunned Kansas State Saturday afternoon.
You see, under Willie Fritz the Cougars are gradually turning the corner with defense. Houston has held four of its last five opponents to 20 or fewer points. The exception? Kansas on Oct. 19.
The Jayhawks rung 42 points and 467 yards on Houston, which no other opponent has done this season. It's evidence of Kansas' potential when QB Jalon Daniels is locked in and delivering with accuracy.
Kansas got a mini-resume boost without playing a down. Here are 5 other things we learned in the Big 12 in Week 10:
5. No Rizk, No Reward
UCF's streak-busting rout of Arizona came with an extra helping of future hope. The Knights didn't just win for the first time since Sept. 14; they did so in Dylan Rizk's first career start. The redshirt freshman was lights out in helping keep UCF alive for six wins and bowl eligibility.
4. Star Is Born in Waco
Baylor RB Bryson Washington began the season buried on the depth chart, not getting his first snap until Week 3. Now he's the future of the ground game in Waco.
Washington has been one of the key pieces of Baylor’s winning streak that reached three games with Saturday’s thriller over TCU. The redshirt freshman set season-highs with 26 carries for 196 yards and four TDs, two in the crucial stages of the final quarter.
3. Just Wait Until the Offense Gets Cranking
Houston is rallying with defense. That's actually a good sign because first-year head coach Willie Fritz is best known for run-first offense that control the clock and wear opponents out.
Fritz is just getting started with the Coogs, and upset like Saturday versus Kansas State can put the rebuild into hyperdrive. Houston beat the Cats despite generating just 232 yards and 10 first downs.
2. Calling All My Skatte-Broz
Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo won't win the Heisman Trophy, but don't be surprised if he starts appearing on some top 10 lists.
Skattebo is one of the most exciting and versatile players in college football, backed up by his 259-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Sun Devils' weather-delayed win over Oklahoma State Saturday.
1. Colorado Rests, Rises
The Buffaloes, especially two-way star Travis Hunter, got a much-needed break in the action. And without playing a down, Colorado's chances to make it to the title game improved significantly.
Upset losses by Iowa State and Kansas State mean the Buffs are tied for second behind unbeaten BYU. Plus, the remaining slate isn't that harsh, with the toughest game being this week in Lubbock.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Kansas Basketball vs. Howard: 3 Key Storylines to Watch in Season Opener