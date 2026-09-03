Kansas Football vs Long Island Betting Odds: Jayhawks Command Massive Opening Line
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In what should be the most comfortable win of the 2026 Kansas football season, the Jayhawks are preparing for their season opener against Long Island University this weekend. It will serve as a tune-up before KU enters critical contests against Missouri and Arizona State in the following weeks.
Unsurprisingly, KU enters tomorrow's showdown as a heavy favorite over the Sharks. If this were the mid-2010s, we might be talking about whether Kansas would even win this game, but times have changed for the better under head coach Lance Leipold.
While the Jayhawks are as close to a sure thing as it gets to come out victorious over LIU, that doesn't mean they will cover the spread with ease. Kansas is currently projected to defeat the Sharks by six or more scores, which can be difficult to accomplish once second and third-stringers begin to trickle into the game in the second half.
Here's our betting breakdown and everything you need to know about the line if you plan on placing any wagers.
Kansas vs. Long Island Betting Breakdown
Spread: -41.5 Kansas
Over/Under: 54.5 total points
Using FanDuel Sportsbook's odds, Kansas can cover by winning by six touchdowns or more. It will need to lead by at least 42 points by the final whistle to cash the spread.
In last year's season-opening contest against fellow FCS program Wagner, the Jayhawks were favored by 46.5 points but failed to cover, winning 46-7. LIU and Wagner coincidentally faced each other in the 2025 season finale since both programs compete in the NEC, with Ron Cooper's squad coming out on top 24-17 in a defensive battle.
Using that matchup as a benchmark, this spread could truly go either way. All it takes is for Leipold to put his backups in earlier than expected or for the offense to stall for a few drives for KU to fall short of the number.
Given that this is the first game of the season with a new-look Jayhawk squad, it could take the team a quarter or two to find its rhythm. Once it does, I expect Kansas' rushing attack to be firing on all cylinders, but by no means does that guarantee the Jayhawks will cover this lofty number.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04