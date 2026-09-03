Kansas Football vs Long Island Betting Odds: Jayhawks Command Massive Opening Line

In what should be the most comfortable win of the 2026 Kansas football season, the Jayhawks are preparing for their season opener against Long Island University this weekend. It will serve as a tune-up before KU enters critical contests against Missouri and Arizona State in the following weeks.

Unsurprisingly, KU enters tomorrow's showdown as a heavy favorite over the Sharks. If this were the mid-2010s, we might be talking about whether Kansas would even win this game, but times have changed for the better under head coach Lance Leipold.



While the Jayhawks are as close to a sure thing as it gets to come out victorious over LIU, that doesn't mean they will cover the spread with ease. Kansas is currently projected to defeat the Sharks by six or more scores, which can be difficult to accomplish once second and third-stringers begin to trickle into the game in the second half.

Here's our betting breakdown and everything you need to know about the line if you plan on placing any wagers.

Kansas vs. Long Island Betting Breakdown

Aug 29, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks offensive line during the second half against the Wagner Seahawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: -41.5 Kansas

Over/Under: 54.5 total points

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's odds, Kansas can cover by winning by six touchdowns or more. It will need to lead by at least 42 points by the final whistle to cash the spread.

In last year's season-opening contest against fellow FCS program Wagner, the Jayhawks were favored by 46.5 points but failed to cover, winning 46-7. LIU and Wagner coincidentally faced each other in the 2025 season finale since both programs compete in the NEC, with Ron Cooper's squad coming out on top 24-17 in a defensive battle.



Using that matchup as a benchmark, this spread could truly go either way. All it takes is for Leipold to put his backups in earlier than expected or for the offense to stall for a few drives for KU to fall short of the number.

Given that this is the first game of the season with a new-look Jayhawk squad, it could take the team a quarter or two to find its rhythm. Once it does, I expect Kansas' rushing attack to be firing on all cylinders, but by no means does that guarantee the Jayhawks will cover this lofty number.

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