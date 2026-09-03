Staff Picks: Predicting Final Score Between Kansas Football and Long Island

At long last, the Kansas football team is back in action tomorrow for the first time since last November. The Jayhawks will host FCS opponent Long Island in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium amid the ongoing construction in Lawrence.



It isn't a secret that KU is heavily favored, but fans will still want to tune in with renewed excitement surrounding the program. Our three Kansas on SI experts offered score predictions and what we'll be looking for heading into the contest.

Kansas vs. Long Island Football Score Predictions

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold watches players during fall camp practice on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joshua Schulman: Kansas 52, Long Island 6

No matter how you spin it, the final score of this contest is going to be some variation of a lot to a little. Long Island certainly doesn't strike much fear into the Jayhawks after trailing by six scores before halftime in its season opener. Isaiah Marshall will get the ball for his first collegiate start, and it shouldn't take long for the second and third-stringers to pour in as Kansas' lead grows larger. All eyes will be on Marshall until Cole Ballard takes over, and it should be interesting to see how Andy Kotelnicki utilizes his concepts in his first game back calling plays since 2023.



It's good that Kansas is able to experiment with different schemes and formations in this matchup, giving the coaching staff a chance to see what works heading into crucial games against Mizzou and Arizona State. Several newcomers, including Nik McMillan and Dylan Edwards, will also be looking to make a statement in their first game as Jayhawks. KU's dynamic rushing attack should allow it to open the floodgates by the first or second quarter. — Schulman

Dillon Davis: Kansas 42, Long Island 17

With so many new faces and new starters on the KU roster this season, I think the first half may be a little closer than expected. But ultimately, I expect KU's experience on defense and their edge on offensive talent to counter any attack the Sharks may muster. Jayhawks win convincingly in the end. — Davis

Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks logo at entrance to the field prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Iowa State Cyclones at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Nick Springer: Kansas 48, Long Island 10

This game has suddenly become a lot more interesting for me with KU naming Isaiah Marshall QB1. What will the offense look like? How much will Andy Kotelnicki show with Marshall as the guy? I’m downright giddy to watch Marshall on Friday night. Elsewhere I’ll be keeping a close eye on the trenches in this one. KU should dominate up front on both sides of the ball and if they don’t… I’ll be slightly concerned.



LIU utilizes different QBs but overall the Sharks offense looked pretty rough last week against North Dakota. The KU defense should feast in this one. This isn’t your dad’s FCS game for KU where you legitimately had to sweat it out. The Jayhawks should coast. The final score won’t matter as much as how the team looks on the field and that starts with Isaiah Marshall.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.