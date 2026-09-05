Kansas HC Lance Leipold Updates Bam Crouch’s Injury Status After Jayhawks’ Win

Kansas football made it through its season opener relatively healthy, but the Jayhawks did suffer one concerning injury in the first half. Linebacker transfer Bam Crouch went down favoring his shoulder on the second drive of the night and had to exit the contest.

Crouch started off his Jayhawk debut in excellent fashion, recording his first sack with the program. However, he was injured when he collided with an LIU ball carrier and a KU defender.



After the victory, head coach Lance Leipold met with the media to discuss his team's performance. During his press conference, he provided an update on Crouch, albeit a vague one.

"I don't know yet exactly. As you can see, it was up in the shoulder area," Crouch said. "They did some things, they’ll do further testing tomorrow to see exactly where that's at. Hopefully, we'll have a little bit more of an idea Monday, but I don't know if it'll be quite that soon. He was in good spirits second half, obviously disappointed."

Sep 4, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold reacts to play against the LIU Sharks during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crouch, who transferred from Boston College, was one of the defense's most prized additions of the offseason. He logged 77 combined tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks with the Eagles in 2024. He was then named a team captain ahead of last year before suffering a season-ending injury early in the campaign.

Just a few minutes into his tenure with his new school, Crouch is already dealing with another ailment that could sideline him for a significant amount of time. It is an unfortunate development for a player who is expected to have a big role on the Jayhawks in 2026.

There is no word on the severity of the injury yet, though his status for the Missouri game next Friday is in jeopardy. If Crouch is unable to suit up against the Tigers, New Mexico State transfer Quincy Davis would receive an extended opportunity at the WILL linebacker position.

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