Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs Long Island

After nine months of waiting, Kansas football fans will finally see the team take the field today. As Lance Leipold enters his sixth season at the helm, the Jayhawks are hoping to kick off a bounce-back campaign following consecutive years without reaching bowl eligibility.



The opposing team today is Long Island, an FCS school in the Northeast Conference that finished 6-6 a year ago. The Sharks are coming off a 21-point loss to North Dakota in which they trailed by six scores before halftime.

Fans should expect a huge victory for the Jayhawks, but there are still plenty of interesting things to monitor with this new-look squad. Here at Kansas on SI, we'll be updating this live tracker throughout the game to keep everyone informed on the score and whatever else is happening during the contest.

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

15:00: Kansas wins the toss and defers to LIU. Let's play some football.



13:34: Three-and-out for LIU on the defense's first drive of the year, with Bam Crouch recording his first sack as a Jayhawk on third down. Tate Nagy made a nice punt return to bring the ball near midfield.



11:19: After a first-down catch by Nik McMillan, the Jayhawks' offense stalled and faced a fourth-and-short opportunity. Marshall missed on a throw over the middle of the field for a turnover on downs.



10:07: Another three-and-out for the Sharks, something we'll likely repeat multiple times today. Unfortunate scene for Bam Crouch, who made a sack in the last drive but had to be helped off the field after a hard hit to the upper body.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Long Island

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPNU

Link: Watch ESPN

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.