Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs Long Island
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After nine months of waiting, Kansas football fans will finally see the team take the field today. As Lance Leipold enters his sixth season at the helm, the Jayhawks are hoping to kick off a bounce-back campaign following consecutive years without reaching bowl eligibility.
The opposing team today is Long Island, an FCS school in the Northeast Conference that finished 6-6 a year ago. The Sharks are coming off a 21-point loss to North Dakota in which they trailed by six scores before halftime.
Fans should expect a huge victory for the Jayhawks, but there are still plenty of interesting things to monitor with this new-look squad. Here at Kansas on SI, we'll be updating this live tracker throughout the game to keep everyone informed on the score and whatever else is happening during the contest.
First Quarter
15:00: Kansas wins the toss and defers to LIU. Let's play some football.
13:34: Three-and-out for LIU on the defense's first drive of the year, with Bam Crouch recording his first sack as a Jayhawk on third down. Tate Nagy made a nice punt return to bring the ball near midfield.
11:19: After a first-down catch by Nik McMillan, the Jayhawks' offense stalled and faced a fourth-and-short opportunity. Marshall missed on a throw over the middle of the field for a turnover on downs.
10:07: Another three-and-out for the Sharks, something we'll likely repeat multiple times today. Unfortunate scene for Bam Crouch, who made a sack in the last drive but had to be helped off the field after a hard hit to the upper body.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Long Island
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPNU
Link: Watch ESPN
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04