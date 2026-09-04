Four Kansas Football Newcomers I’m Excited to Watch in the Season Opener

The Kansas football team is finally back in action today against FCS opponent Long Island. While it may not be the most entertaining game of the season, it should be a feel-good win for the Jayhawks in their home opener.

Regardless of the final score, the more important outcome of tonight's contest is how the starters look together. This is a new-look squad for Lance Leipold that features a different starting quarterback and plenty of newcomers at various positions.



The Jayhawks made several transfer additions in the offseason to bolster the roster, and I'm excited to watch these four the most in their debut wearing the crimson and blue.

4. LB Bam Crouch

Crouch will be KU's starting weakside linebacker in what could be one of the strongest units on the defense this year. The Boston College transfer suffered an injury during his senior year but was highly effective in 2024, totaling 77 combined tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four passes defended, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.



Trey Lathan is expected to rank among the best linebackers in the Big 12 once again, but Crouch has a chance to be an important piece of this defense after flying under the radar. If he returns to his previous form, he'll be a top playmaker on the Jayhawks' defense.

Kansas redshirt senior linebacker Bam Crouch (7) looks on during practice at The University of Kansas on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm also looking forward to seeing New Mexico State transfer Quincy Davis, who impressed during fall camp and could work his way into a bigger role as the season progresses.

3. CB Elijah Cannon

A transfer from Mississippi State, Cannon won the HAWK job on the depth chart and will play the majority of the snaps at nickel corner for the Jayhawks. He's a redshirt sophomore who played sparingly during his time in Starkville but is receiving a new opportunity in Lawrence.

KU's secondary is a massive question mark going into the season, and transfers like Cannon and Roman Pearson will look to help make up for last year's shortcomings in the defensive backfield. I'd like to see which formations Cannon takes the field in and how D.K. McDonald plans to utilize him.

2. WR Nik McMillan

After losing Emmanuel Henderson Jr. in the offseason, McMillan was the prized addition to the wide receiving corps. The Buffalo transfer nearly tallied 1,000 yards a year ago and could be one of the better receivers to pass through Kansas in recent years.

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Nik McMillan (17) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McMillan possesses a combination of speed, athleticism, and jump-ball ability that makes him the complete package on the outside, and he should be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Long Island's top cornerback is going to have his hands full with McMillan running routes.

1. RB Dylan Edwards

While Edwards may not receive a ton of work today in what should be a blowout victory, he is the one player that every KU fan has been waiting to watch this season. The former Colorado and Kansas State tailback is exceptional in the open field and can be dynamic once he reaches top speed.



He and Syracuse transfer Yasin Willis are expected to split the carries in the opener, but don't be surprised if Edwards breaks off a couple of big runs. KU's rushing attack behind Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams was subpar last season, so the hope is that Edwards can help get the ground game back on track under Andy Kotelnicki.

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