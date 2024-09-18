Kansas Jayhawks Bowl Projections Entering Week 4
Kansas has been to back-to-back bowl games for just the second time in school history. Three in a row? Well, that has never happened before so there's a lot at stake for Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks this fall.
In the preseason, Kansas looked like a lock for bowl-eligibility, even College Football Playoff contention as a threat to win the Big 12. However, after consecutive losses to Illinois and UNLV, the Jayhawks are no longer a sure thing to get to six wins.
As KU prepares for its Big 12 opener at West Virginia this Saturday, here's where national college football analysts project the Jayhawks will be playing this bowl season.
USA Today: Dec. 26 Guaranteed Bowl vs. Illinois (Phoenix, Ariz.)
This would be a rare in-season rematch of the Jayhawks Week 2 loss to the Illini in Champaign.
College Football Network: Jan. 3 First Responder Bowl vs. SMU (Dallas, Tex.)
A home game for the Mustangs who had bigger goals in their first season in the ACC.
Action Network: Dec. 27 Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army (Fort Worth, Tex.)
Kansas and Army have met just once, back in 1922.
Athlon: Jan. 3 First Responder Bowl vs. UTSA (Dallas, Tex.)
This would be the first-ever meeting between the Jayhawks and the Roadrunners.
247Sports: Dec. 27 Armed Forces Bowl vs. Boise State (Fort Worth, Tex.)
The Broncos are still thinking CFP if they can first win the Mountain West Conference.
As Jalon Daniels & Jeff Grimes Tank, These Kansas Jayhawks are Thriving