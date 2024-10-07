Kansas Jayhawks Football Schedule: Ranking the Final Six Opponents
Kansas' first of two byes this season came at an opportune time. A week off gives everyone a chance to heal, decompress, and chart a new direction for the second half of the year.
Yes, even at 1-5, there's still time and there's still enough talent on the roster to gradually regroup and play meaningful football in November. Lance Leipold and his staff wouldn't have it any other way.
We ranked the Jayhawks' six remaining games, from toughest to most winnable, to see where this team is most likely to seize some momentum and reverse course on the 2024 season.
6. at Kansas State (Oct. 26)
Fifteen years. Fifteen LONG years. That's how long it's been since Kansas has won the Sunflower Showdown. Last November was a heartbreakler as the Jayhawks blew a second half lead. The Wildcats have won 10 of their last 11 games in Manhattan.
5. Iowa State (Nov. 9)
The Jayhawks have won two straight in the series, including last year in Ames. But the Cyclones are undefeated and climbing close to the Top 10. KU will have to contend with an underrated defense that leads the Big 12 at just 10 points allowed per game.
4. at BYU (Nov. 16)
At 5-0, BYU has easily been one of the biggest surprises so far in 2024. And the Cougars, who haven't great in any one particular area, also own a signature win over Kansas State, 38-9, in Provo on Sept. 21.
3. Colorado (Nov. 23)
Coach Prime and the Buffs come to town for the first time. Since losing to Nebraska in Week 2, Colorado has rebounded with three consecutive wins, highlighted by a 27-point demolition of UCF in Orlando.
2. at Baylor (Nov. 30)
The Bears are 2-4 and have dropped three straight games that could have gone either way. Like Kansas, Baylor has not finished games well this season. And like Kansas, there's a good chance this finale will be more about seeing young players than qualifying for the postseason.
1. Houston (Oct. 19)
A visit from 2-4 Houston looks like the most winnable game reamining on the schedule, so it could give the Jayhawks a spark coming out of the break. The Coogs have had issues on offense, though they did shock TCU in Fort Worth last Friday.
