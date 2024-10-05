Is Kansas Center Hunter Dickinson College Basketball's Top Super Senior?
According to longtime college basketball analyst Andy Katz, Kansas center Hunter Dickinson will begin the 2024-2025 season as the top-rated super senior in the country.
A super senior is a college athlete who plays more than the typical four years of eligibility, commonly related to the 2020 COVID year exemption. Dickinson headlines a list of talented veterans who'll all be competing for All-America honors as well as the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award.
This will be Dickinson's second season in Lawrence after spending his first three years at Michigan. The 7-2, 265-pound force at the pivot averaged 17.9 points per game in his Jayhawks debut, and he led the Big 12 with just under 11 rebounds per game. He also had 47 blocks, 31 steals, and hit 23 three-pointers.
Dickinson is a two-time Consensus All-America Second Team selection at two different schools, joining Elmer Oliphant (Purdue in 1914 and Army in 1915) as the only two players to accomplish that feat in college basketball history.
Dickinson will go head-to-head during the regular season with five other members of Katz's super senior Top 10 -- North Carolina's RJ Davis (Nov. 8), Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (Dec. 4), Houston's J'Wan Roberts (Jan. 25 & March 3), Baylor's Norchad Omier (Feb. 1), and Arizona's Caleb Love (March 8)
Kansas begins the regular season with a Nov. 4 visit from Howard University.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Kansas Jayhawks 2024 Basketball Depth Chart: Projections and Key Players