KANSAS

Is Kansas Center Hunter Dickinson College Basketball's Top Super Senior?

Longtime college basketball analyst Andy Katz ranked the top super seniors for the upcoming season. See Kansas C Hunter Dickinson's spot on the list.

Rich Cirminiello

Feb 17, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) smiles after scoring against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Feb 17, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) smiles after scoring against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to longtime college basketball analyst Andy Katz, Kansas center Hunter Dickinson will begin the 2024-2025 season as the top-rated super senior in the country.

A super senior is a college athlete who plays more than the typical four years of eligibility, commonly related to the 2020 COVID year exemption. Dickinson headlines a list of talented veterans who'll all be competing for All-America honors as well as the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award.

This will be Dickinson's second season in Lawrence after spending his first three years at Michigan. The 7-2, 265-pound force at the pivot averaged 17.9 points per game in his Jayhawks debut, and he led the Big 12 with just under 11 rebounds per game. He also had 47 blocks, 31 steals, and hit 23 three-pointers.

Dickinson is a two-time Consensus All-America Second Team selection at two different schools, joining Elmer Oliphant (Purdue in 1914 and Army in 1915) as the only two players to accomplish that feat in college basketball history.

Dickinson will go head-to-head during the regular season with five other members of Katz's super senior Top 10 -- North Carolina's RJ Davis (Nov. 8), Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (Dec. 4), Houston's J'Wan Roberts (Jan. 25 & March 3), Baylor's Norchad Omier (Feb. 1), and Arizona's Caleb Love (March 8)

Kansas begins the regular season with a Nov. 4 visit from Howard University.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

Kansas Jayhawks 2024 Basketball Depth Chart: Projections and Key Players

Published
Rich Cirminiello
RICH CIRMINIELLO

I've been the VP of College Awards for the Maxwell Football Club since 2008. I oversee and manage all aspects of the Maxwell Award (CFB Player of the Year), Bednarik Award (Defensive POY) and Munger Award (CFB Coach of the Year), including creating watch lists, steering the selection committee and choosing players of the week. I appear weekly on SportsGrid TV to discuss college football, both as a guest and a co-host of various live shows. I oversee and manage two additional college awards, outside the purview of the Maxwell Football Club - former Seattle Seahawk RB Shaun Alexander's Freshman of the Year Award & the Buddy Teevens Award, which was created by Peyton Manning, Archie Manning and Omaha Productions in honor of the late Dartmouth coach. I'm contracted out each May by Phil Steele to help edit the magazine and write select articles leading up to the publication of his annual College Football Preview in June.

Home/Basketball