Kansas Jayhawks Hold First Practice Inside New Football Stadium

The Kansas football team got their first taste of playing in their new stadium during a practice on Friday night.

The Kansas Jayhawks got their first taste of playing on their home turf this week as the team held an evening practice inside the new and improved David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Playing in pads, the team went through drills and held practice on Kivisto Field under the lights. Afterwards, several members of the team had good things to say about their new home before encouraging Jayhawk fans to come support the team this fall.

“First time in the Booth man, it was amazing,” said safety Lyrik Rawls who transferred to KU from Oklahoma State this offseason.

Utah State transfer cornerback DJ Graham II called the stadium “beautiful” and said the team can’t wait to play there.

“I can’t wait ‘til I see all the Jayhawk nation out here screaming ‘Rock Chalk’ bruh,” said quarterback Jalon Daniels. “We can’t wait to see y’all Aug. 23.”

It’s encouraging to see all the positive reactions from the players about the new stadium. You want a team that’s proud to put on the uniform and proud to play where they do – and this new stadium should give players and fans alike something to be very proud of.

The team will get their first chance to demonstrate that pride on Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. CT when the Jayhawks host Fresno State to start the 2025 season.

