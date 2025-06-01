Kansas Football Hosts Promising Tight End on Official Visit
As the Kansas Jayhawks continue to put together the best recruiting class in program history, Lance Leipold and his staff are zeroed in on a new high-profile target.
2026 tight end prospect Braden Bach recently wrapped up an official visit to KU's campus, and he showed off pictures of him in Jayhawk gear on social media.
"Appreciate these Kansas coaches. [Coach Leipold] and KU are doing something new. The whole staff is 1st Class!" Bach said on X.
Coming off a strong season at Argyle High School in Texas, Bach has secured interest from several Power 4 schools. Bach holds over 20 Division I offers, including four from Big 12 programs.
In addition to his exceptional blocking skills, Bach is improving as a receiver and recently cut his weight to become faster.
According to 247 Sports, Bach is a 3-star recruit and the No. 80 tight end.
Bach's visit to KU is the first of several planned over the next few weeks, with trips to K-State and TCU scheduled for June 6 and 13, respectively.
Once he finishes his visit to TCU, Bach could make his college decision soon after.
It was the second time in as many months that Bach traveled to Lawrence. He took an unofficial visit in April.
The Jayhawks already boast a commitment from tight end Jack Utz in the 2026 class. Utz is also a 3-star recruit and the No. 56-ranked player at his position nationally.
While signing day is months away, Leipold is hitting the recruiting trail hard this offseason.