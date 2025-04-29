JB Brown Signs With Denver Broncos as Undrafted Free Agent
On a Kansas defense that was overall a disappointment this past season, linebacker JB Brown was a key bright spot.
He had. a career year in his senior season and was rewarded for his play by signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent on Saturday after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.
Brown led the Jayhawks defense with 74 total tackles, 52 unassisted tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five quarterback hits and was third with five sacks. As a junior in his first season at Kansas after transferring from Bowling Green, Brown finished with 57 tackles and two sacks. Not bad for a transfer from the MAC to a Power 4 Conference in the Big 12.
Brown might be a little light for your prototypical inside linebacker, but he's got good speed and can really get after the quarterback in the blitz game. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph can use Brown in a variety of roles and expect to see that during the preseason.
The Broncos defense was one of the best in the league last year and has a lot of depth, so Brown will have his work cut out to make the team or even the practice squad. He'll have to be a key special teamer to have a shot, but even if he doesn't, don't be surprised to see another NFL team gives him call to give him a chance.