KANSAS

Kansas Football Lands Safety Robert Reddick After Weekend Visit

Kansas landed speedy safety Robert Reddick to its 2026 recruiting class days after a highly-rated prospect decommitted from the Jayhawks.

Joshua Schulman

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold reacts during the second half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold reacts during the second half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

After losing one of the program's top commits in the 2026 recruiting class, Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks got back on their feet with a new pledge.

Defensive back Robert Reddick committed to Kansas on Wednesday, giving KU its 18th commitment of the recruiting cycle.

Reddick, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound free safety, attends Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He had recently wrapped up an official visit over the weekend, which reportedly went very well.

The buzz grew quickly following his time in Lawrence, with 247 Sports insider Michael Swain logging a crystal ball pick in KU's favor on Monday.

Defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby and strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve spearheaded his recruitment.

Furthermore, cornerback Austin Alexander served as Reddick’s player host during his trip to campus.

Reddick is a consensus 3-star recruit and the No. 1,498 overall player in 247 Sports Composite rankings.

Per Reddick’s X account, he held 14 Division I offers before choosing the Jayhawks and boasts an incredible 4.28-second 40-yard dash.

He previously visited Toledo and Illinois and chose KU over other finalists like Purdue and Northern Illinois.

Reddick becomes the third defensive back to commit to Kansas in the 2026 cycle, joining the Jayhawks' top-ranked recruit James “JJ” Dunnigan Jr. and Trey Brown.

The commitment comes at a good time for Kansas, which recently lost defensive end Landen Anderson, one of the highest-ranked players in its class.

While Anderson’s departure was a tough blow, the addition of Reddick is a quick and much-needed bounce-back from Leipold’s staff.

feed

Published |Modified
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Football