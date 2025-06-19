Kansas Football Lands Safety Robert Reddick After Weekend Visit
After losing one of the program's top commits in the 2026 recruiting class, Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks got back on their feet with a new pledge.
Defensive back Robert Reddick committed to Kansas on Wednesday, giving KU its 18th commitment of the recruiting cycle.
Reddick, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound free safety, attends Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He had recently wrapped up an official visit over the weekend, which reportedly went very well.
The buzz grew quickly following his time in Lawrence, with 247 Sports insider Michael Swain logging a crystal ball pick in KU's favor on Monday.
Defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby and strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve spearheaded his recruitment.
Furthermore, cornerback Austin Alexander served as Reddick’s player host during his trip to campus.
Reddick is a consensus 3-star recruit and the No. 1,498 overall player in 247 Sports Composite rankings.
Per Reddick’s X account, he held 14 Division I offers before choosing the Jayhawks and boasts an incredible 4.28-second 40-yard dash.
He previously visited Toledo and Illinois and chose KU over other finalists like Purdue and Northern Illinois.
Reddick becomes the third defensive back to commit to Kansas in the 2026 cycle, joining the Jayhawks' top-ranked recruit James “JJ” Dunnigan Jr. and Trey Brown.
The commitment comes at a good time for Kansas, which recently lost defensive end Landen Anderson, one of the highest-ranked players in its class.
While Anderson’s departure was a tough blow, the addition of Reddick is a quick and much-needed bounce-back from Leipold’s staff.