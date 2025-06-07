Kansas Set for Key Recruiting Weekend With Multiple High-Profile Visitors
The Kansas Jayhawks are heading into one of their most buzzworthy recruiting weekends in years.
Two players to watch on the recruiting trail are 4-star prospects Alister Vallejo and Ian Premer, who are currently on campus for official visits.
Vallejo attends Liberty Hill in Texas and is the No. 32 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-3 standout is scheduled to make his college decision on June 10, so it is encouraging for the Jayhawks that his final trip was to Lawrence.
Meanwhile, Premer is the top-ranked prospect in the state of Kansas in the upcoming graduating class. He is viewed as a top priority for the Jayhawks' coaching staff.
Premer is an exceptional athlete and the No. 4 tight end in 2026. He is planning three more official visits over the next few weeks and is choosing between Iowa State, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Michigan, and KU.
In addition to bringing a pair of key recruiting targets to campus, KU is hosting 13 pledges in the Class of 2026 on an official visit.
The only commits not on visits right now are Kory Amachree, Joseph Credit, and Corbin Glasco.
Players like JJ Dunnigan, Trey Brown, Jaylen Mason, and Hunter Higgins shared their visit photo shoots on social media.
Leipold and Co. continue to build serious momentum on the recruiting trail.
A commitment from either Vallejo or Premer would be a major boost to a class already projected to be the best in program history.