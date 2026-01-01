Kansas Football Could Pursue Florida Transfer DL in Transfer Portal

The Kansas Jayhawks are expected to be busy in the transfer portal this offseason, as they have already lost 18 players to the open market with the January window approaching. Lance Leipold will certainly prioritize adding new offensive weapons to adapt to life after Jalon Daniels, but the program is still searching for contributors on both sides of the ball.



One potential target could come from the SEC, since Florida pass rusher Jayden Woods entered the transfer portal earlier this week. The Shawnee native would be an intriguing addition to the front four in Lawrence.

BREAKING: Florida true freshman standout EDGE Jayden Woods plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports



This season he appeared in all 12 games, totaling 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 5 TFL, & 1 PBU



Earned Freshman All-SEC honors https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/5kN954DQ4j — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 29, 2025

Woods was once a 4-star prospect and the No. 4 player in the state of Kansas out of Mill Valley High School. He received interest and an offer from Kansas during his recruitment, but ultimately chose to attend Florida following a brief pledge to Penn State.



It did not take long for him to carve out a role in Gainesville, as he appeared in all 12 games for the Gators as a true freshman, totaling 27 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. Now, Woods has entered the portal in hopes of finding a better opportunity.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds, Woods is a force to be reckoned with off the edge. It speaks volumes about his talent that he played a significant role on an SEC defense without redshirting.

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Jayden Woods (15) celebrates following an interception against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Here is what 247 Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote about Woods in a scouting report back in 2023:



"Good-sized standing edge player with the physical tools to put a hand on the ground, whether as a scheme-versatile puzzle piece or as a long-term projection to a more traditional D-line role. Plays with obvious strength at the point of attack. Puts hands to use and shows stack-and-shed ability vs. the run. Displays encouraging linear pursuit speed to close on the ball. Physical tackler who shows some quick uncoiling pop that also punishes lead blockers in the run game."

Why Kansas May Pursue Jayden Woods

Woods likely will not come at a cheap NIL price tag, considering he is currently ranked as the No. 2 edge rusher in the transfer portal according to 247 Sports.



While Kansas may be hesitant to allocate major resources to a position group where it currently has some depth, the Jayhawks are still awaiting decisions from key pass rushers such as Leroy Harris III and Dak Brinkley. Both players have yet to enter the portal, but they would certainly draw interest from programs across the country if they did.

If one of those departures were to occur, Woods would be a strong replacement on the defensive line. He is physically gifted and powerful at the point of attack, allowing him to beat tackles off the edge.



One problem with Woods is that his father, Justin Woods, played football at Kansas State back in 2008. This may be a long shot, but given his local ties and proven production at a high level, it would make sense for Kansas to at least explore the possibility of bringing him back home.

MORE FROM KANSAS ON SI

Kansas Football Transfers: What to Expect When the Portal Opens



Three Potential Transfer Portal Running Back Targets for Kansas





Kansas’ Ties to FSU Transfer: Jayhawks Hold Connection With James Williams